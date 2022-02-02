Transformers Sequel Proves an Immediate Streaming Hit After Arriving on Netflix

The start of February brought quite a few movies to the Netflix lineup that were previously unavailable, and subscribers have already started checking out the new additions. Among those February 1st arrivals were two installments in Michael Bay’s popular Transformers franchise: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. It has only took one day for the former to start climbing through the overall Netflix ranks.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen has quickly become one of the most popular titles on all of Netflix, appearing in the Top 10 list after just one day on the service. The film is the second-most popular movie on Netflix, behind Home Team, and it occupies the eighth overall spot on the list.

Transformers isn’t the only franchise finding success after a Netflix return this week. February 1st also saw the addition of the first two Despicable Me films, a series that has proven quite popular on Netflix in the past. Wednesday’s edition of the Top 10 list shows Despicable Me 2 in the ninth overall spot, just behind Revenge of the Fallen.

You can checkout a full breakdown of Wednesday’s Netflix Top 10 list below.

1. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

“Mixing wine, pills, casseroles and an overactive imagination, Anna obsessed over a hunky neighbor across the street and witnesses a murder. Or did she?”

2. All of Us Are Dead

“A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.”

3. Raising Dion

“A widowed mom sets out to solve the mystery surrounding her young son’s emerging superpowers while keeping his extraordinary gifts under wraps.”

4. Ozark

“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

5. In From the Cold

“Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.”

6. Home Team

“Suspended NFL coach Sean Payton hopes to reconnect with his son by coaching his hapless youth football team in this family comedy based on a true story.”

7. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

“Sam Witwicky and Mikaela Banes are back to help Optimus Prime and the Autobots fight a colossal battle to stop the Decepticons from destroying Earth.”

8. Despicable Me 2

“More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”

9. Can You Keep a Secret

“After sharing a heart-to-heart with a handsome stranger, Emma comes face-to-face with old vulnerabilities, new romance and, most importantly, herself.”

10. Archive 81

“An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.”