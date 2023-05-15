Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Rolls Out New Poster With Autobots and Maximals

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is rolling out in China. Paramount Pictures will open the seventh live-action Transformers movie in the territory on June 7th, two days ahead of its stateside debut, joining The Super Mario Bros. Movie (April 5th), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5th), Fast X (May 17th), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2nd), and The Flash (June 16th) as the latest major U.S. movie to play in the Chinese market. After a batch of character posters showed off the Autobots who will meet the animalistic Maximals, both factions stand united on the Chinese poster for Rise of the Beasts. See it below.

On the poster, Autobot leader Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) towers over human allies Noah (Anthony Ramos) and Elena (Dominique Fishback), who are dwarfed by hero 'bots Bumblebee, Mirage (Pete Davidson), Arcee (Liza Koshy), and Wheeljack (Cristo Fernández). Also roaring into action are the Maximals — the gorilla-like Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), the high-flying falcon Airazor (Michelle Yeoh), the robo-rhinoceros Rhinox (David Sobolov), and Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa), who takes the form of a cheetah — while the villainous Scourge (Peter Dinklage) looms overhead.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"We have exhausted, I would say, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons," says franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who is credited on every live-action installment since 2007's Transformers. "Saving the world is left to the Autobots, and in this case, the Maximals. If you've seen the other movies, you're going to see villains you've never seen before and a lot of elements we've never done before."

The official logline: "Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth." Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) directs the new installment, which also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as the Terrorcon Nightbird and John DiMaggio as the voice of Stratosphere and Transit.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls out only in theaters June 9th in the U.S.