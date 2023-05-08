New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Posters Reveals Main Characters

Paramount Pictures has released new character posters for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The newest addition to the Transformers film franchise takes things back to the past – most notably, the year 1994. That's where we meet our main human character, played by Anthony Ramos, who winds up teaming with Optimus Prime and the Maximals to defeat the world-shattering threat of Unicron. As far as the Autobots' side of this war goes, Optimus Prime and his team are joined by the Maximals. We get a new look at their leader, Optimus Primal, and more in the latest Transformers: Rise of the Beasts character posters.

Two tweets from the Transformers Twitter account read, "Get ready to RISE UP and ROLL OUT. #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts #OptimusPrime #OptimusPrimal #Mirage" and "Calling all Autobots! #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts #Bumblebee #Arcee #Wheeljack" Our feature characters are Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), Mirage (Pete Davidson), Bumblebee, Arcee (Liza Koshy, and Wheeljack (Cristo Fernandez).

New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Clip Released

The MTV Movie and TV Awards shared a new clip from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, featuring the Autobots coming toe-to-toe with the Maximals, even though the two sides are typically allies in the long-running history of the franchise. In the clip, Peter Cullen returns as the voice of Optimus Prime, helping quell the two sides before they actually come to blows.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., Rise of the Beasts is another pivot for the live-action franchise, bringing in two new groups to help shift away from the Autobots and Decepticons.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Caple Jr. previously said of the project. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

The synopsis of the movie reads, "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

You can find the character posters for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts below. The movie debuts in theaters on June 7th.