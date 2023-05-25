Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: What's the Difference Between Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal?

In Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, viewers will once again get to see the adventures of Autobot favorites Bumblebee and Optimus Prime. However, this time around, the Autobots will find themselves allied with the Maximals, a group of Transformers that change into animals. The Maximals in the movie are inspired by characters that first appeared in the 1996 animated series Beast Wars, and include Cheetor, Rhinox, Airazor, and their leader, Optimus Primal. While that name might sound familiar, Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal are two completely separate characters that will find themselves working together in the new movie.

What is Beast Wars?

In the mid-90s, the Transformers brand was struggling. After fizzling out in the late '80s, the franchise had attempted a return with 1992's Transformers: Generation 2, but the toyline and comic failed to catch on. In 1996, Beast Wars: Transformers launched, offering a radical new take on the brand. While the original Transformers series predominantly focused on robots that turned into vehicles, Beast Wars characters turned into realistic-looking animals. The line mostly abandoned the classic cast, but the heroic Maximals and evil Predacons both had leaders with familiar names: the slightly altered "Optimus Primal" and the unchanged "Megatron."

How does Beast Wars connect to the original Transformers?

In the Beast Wars cartoon, the Maximals and Predacons are established as descendants of the Autobots and Decepticons. In the series premiere, it's revealed that the "Great War" is long over, and Cybertron is now at peace. However, a faction of Predacons led by a new bot calling himself Megatron stole a mysterious Golden Disk that contains the location of Earth, a planet the Transformers know to be rich in Energon. The fleeing Predacons find themselves in combat with a Maximal exploration shuttle, and the two ships go through a Transwarp portal before crashing on a mysterious world. The portal sent them through space and time and, later in the series, it's revealed that they did actually reach Earth, but during the prehistoric era. The Maximals then realize they have to stop the Predacons from altering the timeline to create a history where the Decepticons defeat the Autobots.

Who voices Optimus Primal?

In the original Transformers animated series, Optimus Prime is voiced by Peter Cullen, who has returned to voice the character in all of the live-action movies, including Rise of the Beasts. In Beast Wars, Optimus Primal was voiced by Garry Chalk. Optimus Primal would go on to appear in other Transformers shows through the years, including the 2018 animated web series Transformers: Power of the Primes. In that series, Optimus Primal was voiced by actor Ron Perlman, who will reprise the role in Rise of the Beasts.

There's still a lot we don't know about how the Maximals will fit into the narrative for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, or how much the movie will adapt from Beast Wars. However, we do know that the Maximals and Autobots will be working together against Unicron! Transformers fans can find out more for themselves when the movie releases in theaters on June 9th.

Are you looking forward to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts? Were you a fan of the Beast Wars animated series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!