Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Clip Reveals Tense Showdown Between Autobots and Maximals

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out and the summer blockbuster season has commenced, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the next massive picture due out. Sunday, Paramount took to the MTV Movie and TV Awards to share one of the first clips from the movie, featuring the Autobots coming toe-to-toe with the Maximals, even though the two sides are typically allies in the long-running history of the franchise.

In the clip, Peter Cullen returns as the voice of Optimus Prime, helping quell the two sides before they actually come to blows. Check the new clip out for yourself below.

Meet the Maximals in a new scene from #Transformers: Rise of the Beasts that just debuted during the #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/mk5simusGR — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 8, 2023

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. Rise of the Beasts is another pivot for the live-action franchise, bringing in two new groups to help shift away from the Autobots and Decepticons.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Caple Jr. previously said of the project. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

The synopsis for the film can be found below.

"Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9th.