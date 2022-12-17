Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Shares Video of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is getting ready to hit theaters next summer, and from what we've seen so far it'll be a soft reboot of the franchise. Rise of the Beasts will mark the first live-action Transformers movie to be released without Michael Bay at the helm. Instead, the film will be directed by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., and if the first trailer is any indicator, the film will be very different than any of the films that came before it. When we last saw Optimus Prime and the Autobots in Bumblebee, Optimus was bringing Bumblebee back into the fold after they landed on Earth. It looks like Optimus Prime will be voiced by the same actor from the previous films, Peter Cullen, and he's already getting to work. Caple Jr., recently posted a video that shows Cullen recording his lines for the movie.

In the video posted on Instagram we see the actor in front of a microphone recording his lines for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and he doesn't appear to have missed a step. Caple Jr. posted a video with the caption "🐐" showing off Cullen's vocal prowess. You can check out the video below!

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Rise of the Beastsdirector Steven Caple Jr. previously said. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9, 2023.

