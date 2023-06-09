Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Adds Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh to Cast

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is deep in post-production, with the film's latest cast members being revealed by helmer Steven Caple Jr. Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, Caple shared clips of Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh recording their lines for the feature. Furthermore, the filmmaker even confirmed which characters the actor are playing in the feature—Davidson is voicing Mirage while Yeoh is Airazor.

"Cast is amazing, man," Caple Jr. shared on Instagram. "Sneak peek of Pete voicing Mirage and [Michelle Yeoh] blessing us as the voice of Air Razor [sic]."

What will Transformers: Rise of the Beasts be about?

The first entry in a new trilogy, Rise of the Beasts is a live-action adaptation of the beloved Beast Wars animated series. Like Bumblebee before it, Rise of the Beasts will be a period piece, taking place in 1994.

"We wanted to give the audience a lot of new," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura explained during a press conference last year. "We have exhausted I would say the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. How do we find a new set of villains and priorities, saving the world is left to the Autobots and in this case the Maximals. Part of the new news, if you've seen the other movies, you're going to see villains you've never seen before and a lot of elements we've never done before."

When is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts being released?

Originally supposed to be released this June, Paramount pushed Rise of the Beasts back to June 9, 2023 for release. Barring any major post-production issues, the film is shaping up to be one of the biggest blockbusters released next summer.

"We wanted to expand the universe," Caple previously said about the project. "You have the Autobots and the Decepticons, and I would say my new flair to this is the Terracons. The Terracons are a new threat to Optimus Prime, and it's something I pride myself on when entering the franchise. I've done Rocky with Creed, and you bring the nostalgia that fans want, but also bring something they aren't expecting, and the Terracons are that."