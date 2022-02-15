Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Will Start a New Trilogy

The Transformers franchise has been a staple of the box office for several decades, as the saga of the Autobots and the Decepticons has gone to some outrageous places. The live-action films have been expected to evolve even further with Transformers: The Rise of the Beasts, a film that will be inspired by the iconic Beast Wars storyline. A full year before Rise of the Beasts makes its theatrical debut, it’s clear that there’s a lot more storytelling left in store. During Paramount’s Investor Day presentation on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Rise of the Beast will be the start of a new trilogy.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released theatrically in 2023 and is the first of three new installments. A new animated series from @Nickelodeon arrives this fall. And in 2024, the franchise expands further with a CG animated Transformers theatrical film. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/4FKsliX2Hp — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be set in 1994, and will follow two humans from Brooklyn who come into an ancient conflict that ties in with three factions of Transformers. The film will be directed by Steven Caple Jr. In addition to Peter Cullen, who has been voicing Optimus Prime across countless installments of the franchise, the film is also expected to star Ron Perlman as the voice of Optimus Primal, alongside Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, and Luna Lauren Velez and Tobe Nwigne.

“We wanted to give the audience a lot of new,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura explained during a press conference last year. “We have exhausted I would say the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. How do we find a new set of villains and priorities, saving the world is left to the Autobots and in this case the Maximals. Part of the new news, if you’ve seen the other movies, you’re going to see villains you’ve never seen before and a lot of elements we’ve never done before.”

“When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994,” Caple Jr revealed during the same press conference. “And I was just like, that’s a great era. You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It’s, it’s rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there’s a certain energy to the nineties that I’m looking forward to capture. Like we’ve seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there’s a level of like realness that I could bring to it.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is expected to debut in theaters on June 9, 2023.