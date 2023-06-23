Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Star Praises On-Set Collaboration

Paramount Pictures recently released the first Transformers movie since the critically acclaimed Bumblebee, and this time the reactions haven't been as good. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was supposed to act as a soft reboot of the franchise after Michael Bay arguably ran it into the ground, and everyone had high hopes after Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) signed on to helm the project. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts looks different than any film released before in the franchise, and it's probably because of the actors and crew. Dominique Fishback (Swarm), who plays Elana in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, recently had the chance to speak with The Hollywood Reporter about working on the film, and the actress revealed that there was a lot of collaboration on set.

"I make all of my choices based off of this inner child who watched these movies and said, 'I want to do that.' Because you don't control the edit, especially with big, blockbuster movies," Fishback revealed in a recent round table interview. "But I told [director] Steven Caple Jr., 'I'm an actor that loves to talk about character,' and I was like, 'I'm going to have notes.' He was like, 'Give me your notes,' and two or three times I sat with the writers, and it doesn't mean that those things are going to be in the movie at all. You watch it and it's completely different, but at least I got to speak for myself and for the character and I can go to sleep at night knowing that I did."

What is Transformers: Rise of the BeastsAbout?

Paramount Pictures describes the film as follows, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres on June 9th, is the seventh movie in the live-action Transformers franchise. Inspired by the fan-favorite reboot of the series, the iconic Beast Wars, the movie is a globetrotting adventure set in the 1990s complete with an era-specific soundtrack. Peter Cullen returns to voice Optimus Prime in the new movie, appearing alongside other Autobots and Decepticons including Bumblebee and Pete Davidson as Mirage. Other factions from the Transformers franchise like the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons will also appear, with Ron Perlman set to voice the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal. Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr. the film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback on the human side with Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh voicing the Maximal Airazor."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in theaters now.

