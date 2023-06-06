Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Reveals Final Trailer

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has revealed the final trailer for the action extravaganza. It's clear that everyone over at Paramount is excited for audiences to get reacclimatized to the Transformers universe. As early impressions have indicated, there's more than meets the eye when it comes to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Despite the reception to some of the previous entries, the new film doubles down on established franchise lore by bringing in Beast Wars favorites like Optimus Primal and his band of Maximals. Action has never been in short supply over the course of these movies. But, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has ratcheted that up to 11 for the new movie and it doesn't slow down. Check it out down below!

Comicbook.com's Liam Crowley reviewed the movie for our site and praised the focus on the Transformers this time around. "Even decades into the franchise being a live-action phenomenon, Transformers continues to find new aspects of its expansive lore to bring to the big screen," Crowley began.

"This time around that comes in the form of the Maximals, the sub-titular creatures in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Picking up seven years after the events of Bumblebee, the yellow Volkswagen Beetle is once again reunited with his Autobot allies as well as a couple of new faces," he added. "Optimus Prime is once again in center stage, but this time around he has Optimus Primal and the Maximals by his side. For fans desperate for that added emphasis on all things Transformers, Rise of the Beasts conquers all."

What Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts About?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres on June 9th, is the seventh movie in the live-action Transformersfranchise. Inspired by the fan-favorite reboot of the series, the iconic Beast Wars, the movie is a globetrotting adventure set in the 1990s complete with an era-specific soundtrack. Peter Cullen returns to voice Optimus Prime in the new movie, appearing alongside other Autobots and Decepticons including Bumblebee and Pete Davidson as Mirage. Other factions from the Transformers franchise like the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons will also appear, with Ron Perlman set to voice the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal. Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr. the film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback on the human side with Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh voicing the Maximal Airazor.

Are you headed to the theater this weekend to see the new Transformers? Let us know down in the comments!