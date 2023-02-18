Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Star Teases Movie Is "Expanding the World"

Paramount Pictures is getting ready to release their latest installment into the Transformers universe and it will be the first film that wasn't helmed by Michael Bay. Steven Caple Jr. is directing the fifth film in the franchise and it will introduce us to a whole bunch of new characters, both human and robotic. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will feature characters from the epic Beast Wars storyline and is set during the '90s with Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback leading the cast. From everything we've seen so far in the trailers this could actually be the best Transformers movie yet. Ramos recently had a chat with ET and he teased how the film will expand the Transformers universe.

"It's amazing. It's different. It's a lot of green screen, a lot of action and not a live audience, but it's fun, man," Ramos revealed. "Our movie's different. Steven Caple Jr., who directed Creed 2, he's got a vision. He's expanding the world. We've got the beast wars now. Dominique Fishback, who's also from Brooklyn -- I'm co-starring with her, and we've got the new characters, Optimus Primal, Cheetor, a bunch of new characters and all the OG ones -- Optimus Prime and Bumble Bee, so, we're expanding the world."

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Rise of the Beastsdirector Steven Caple Jr. previously said. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9, 2023.

