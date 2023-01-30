Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Scourge Figure Unveiled

Hasbro has launched another Studio Series figure based on the upcoming film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it offers your best look yet at the villain Scourge as he appears in the movie. The figure stands at 8.5-inches tall and can transform from robot to Optimus Prime truck-style mode in 31 steps. Scourge includes a blade accessory, detachable blaster and claw hand attachments. Scourge is the leader of the Terrorcons in Rise of the Beasts, with G1 origins as a hunter / tracker and second-in-command to Galvatron.

Pre-orders for the Transformers Studio Series Leader 101 Scourge will be available to pre-order starting tomorrow, January 31st at 8am PT / 11 am ET here at Entertainment Earth priced at $54.99 with free US domestic shipping on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 at checkout. Additional retailer links will be added after the launch – stay tuned. Details on the previously released Studio Series figures in the Rise of the Beasts collection can be found below.

The Cheetor figure stands 6.5" tall, and includes 2 combinable spear accessories and a backdrop. It can convert from robot to cheetah mode in 24 steps. You can grab the Transformers Studio Series Voyager Rise of the Beasts Cheetor figure here on Amazon or here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99. The figure follows Hasbro's first full reveal of the Maximal Airazor, who will be voiced by none other than Michelle Yeoh in the film.

The Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Rise of the Beasts Airazor can convert between robot and peregrine falcon modes in 23 steps. It includes 2 photon blaster accessories. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99.

The Airazor figure follows Arcee and Freezer Studio Series Core Colass figures, which are available to pre-order via the following retailer links. Note that Entertainment Earth also has a Studio Series Core Class case for $99.99 that includes Arcee, Freezer, and Rumble.

Transformers Studio Series Core Class Arcee ($11.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The new Studio Series Arcee action figure stands 3.5" tall and can convert from robot to motorcycle mode in 11 steps. The figure includes a blaster accessory that can attach in both modes."

Transformers Studio Series Core Class Terrorcon Freezer ($11.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The new Studio Series Terrorcon Freezer action figure stands 3.5" tall and features classic conversions between robot and 3 different Cybertronian weapon modes. The figure can attach to other Studio Series figures in robot or vehicle mode as a battle weapon."



Hasbro kicked off their the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts lineup with the Studio Series Deluxe Class Bumblebee and the Studio Series Voyager Class Battletrap. Details about each figure can be found below.

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe 100 Bumblebee ($24.99) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: This 4.5-inch figure converts from robot to Chevrolet Camaro mode in in 23 steps and comes with the Stinger Blaster and arm blade accessories that can attach to Bumblebee in both robot and car modes. The figure also comes with a backdrop display that allows you to recreate a scene from the film.

Transformers Studio Series Voyager 99 Battletrap ($34.99) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: This 6.5" action figure converts from robot to GMC tow truck mode in 30 steps and includes a mace accessory. It also comes with removable backdrop display inspired by the movie.

Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors including Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

If you're wondering where the film will fit into the Transformers movie continuity, check out out recent post on the subject. Of course, we'll learn more before the film hits theaters on June 9, 2023.