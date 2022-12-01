Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More

Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.

If you haven't had the opportunity to watch the new trailer that just dropped, you can see the first footage of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts below which features quite a few major robots from the beloved series that are making their first appearance on the big screen:

More Than Meets The Beast

Aside from the Maximals that were featured in this new trailer that first got their start in the animated series, Transformers: Beast Wars, some familiar faces from Generation One of the series, who had yet to find their way to the silver screen. Needless to say, this upcoming entry in the world of Cybertron and the war that had spread from it is jam-packed with heroes and villains it would seem.

Which Transformer are you looking forward to seeing the most in The Rise of the Beasts? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Transformers.