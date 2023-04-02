Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Takes Over the Final Four in Amazing TV Spot

Paramount is getting ready to release the next Transformers movie, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," and everyone is excited to see what happens after Bumblebee. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be the first Transformers film to not be directed by Michael Bay and instead be directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), who has already made his mark on the fan community. The seventh Transformers film has already released two big trailers that show what the Autobots were doing in the '90s, and everything has been great, including the character design. Now, Paramount has released a new TV spot that mixed reality of what happens next in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

You can check out the TV spot below.

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Rise of the Beastsdirector Steven Caple Jr. previously said. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9, 2023.

