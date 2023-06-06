Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Star Tobe Nwigwe Declares The Rock the Best Wrestler in History (Exclusive)

When you start talking about the most accomplished WWF/WWE wrestlers of all time, it's rarely going to be too long before Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson comes up. In addition to his impressive wrestling career, Johnson has gone on to have one of the most varied and successful acting careers in the history of pro wrestling. Actor and musician Tobe Nwigwe, who plays Reek in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, told us that he loves '90s and 2000s pro wrestling, and in particular has a soft spot for Johnson.

Speaking with ComicBook.com at the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts press junket, Nwigwe told us that he thinks The Rock is "the absolute best," and suggests the only other wrestler he likes that much is the Ultimate Warrior.

"I'm am immaculate early '90s to mid-2000s wrestling," Nwigwe told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "WWF, though. Pre-WWE, WWF. I promise you, it's in my heart."

Asked who his favorite was, Nwigwe said, "Most times I would say Ultimate Warrior but the best wrestler in the history of wrestling is..." Brandon finished for him with "The Rock," and Nwigwe agreed.

"...which is the reason why he's the most entertaining person in life. He's the absolute best," Nwigwe added.

Inspired by the massively successful Transformers: Beast Wars series, the latest Transformers installment will take place in the space between Bumblebee and Transformers, allowing for a kind of soft reboot that still maintains the look and continuity of the other films. The movie takes place about a decade before Michael Bay's Transformers -- and Caple plans to use that as an opportunity to explore a kind of "Year One" approach to Optimus Prime, and give fans a sense of how he became a great leader.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres on June 9th, is the seventh movie in the live-action Transformers franchise. Inspired by the fan-favorite reboot of the series, the iconic Beast Wars, the movie is a globetrotting adventure set in the 1990s complete with an era-specific soundtrack. Peter Cullen returns to voice Optimus Prime in the new movie, appearing alongside other Autobots and Decepticons including Bumblebee and Pete Davidson as Mirage. Other factions from the Transformers franchise like the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons will also appear, with Ron Perlman set to voice the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal. Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr. the film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback on the human side with Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh voicing the Maximal Airazor.