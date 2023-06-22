Trap: M. Night Shyamalan Reveals First Details About New Movie

During Warner Bros.' presentation at CineEurope yesterday, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan was joined by his daughter Ishana for a video message meant to hype up a pair of Warner projects directed by each of the two. Ishana Night Shyamalan set up her directorial debut, a "gothic fairy tale" called The Watchers, while M. Night Shyamalan described Trap as a "psychological thriller set at a concert," Deadline reports. Trap marks the first time the elder Shyamalan has worked with Warner Bros. since 2006's Lady in the Water, which starred Spider-Man franchise veterans Paul Giamatti and Bryce Dallas Howard in lead roles.

The pair said they were excited to be a part of the "Warner Bros. family." Shyamalan feels a little bit like he was traded for Christopher Nolan, who moved to Universal, where Shyamalan has been since 2015's The Visit. Shyamalan made his last five movies there, and has been working on TV projects with Apple TV+.

You can see Shyamalan's most recent film, Knock at the Cabin, on Peacock. If you don't have that yet, you can get it here.

The film is described, "While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

"From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony Award winner for Featured Actor in a Musical and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline), and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

"Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass), and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox."

With the film delivering audiences a somewhat ambiguous and mysterious ending, Knock at the Cabin's arrival on Peacock will allow audiences to come to more definitive explanations for what really happened at the doomed cabin.