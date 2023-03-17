Knock at the Cabin Gets Peacock Premiere Date

Whether you weren't able to check out M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller in theaters or you want to dissect the movie for various clues, Knock at the Cabin has earned an official release date for when it will be streaming exclusively on Peacock. While the film has already been out on various home video platforms, being able to stream the apocalyptic mystery on a subscription service will surely see renewed interest and excitement in the project. Knock at the Cabin is currently available to rent or purchase on Digital HD, while it will premiere on Peacock on March 24th before arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 9th.

Knock at the Cabin is only the latest Shyamalan film to join the platform, as it is currently home to films like The Sixth Sense, The Happening, and The Village.

The film is described, "While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

"From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony Award winner for Featured Actor in a Musical and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline), and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

"Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass), and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox."

With the film delivering audiences a somewhat ambiguous and mysterious ending, Knock at the Cabin's arrival on Peacock will allow audiences to come to more definitive explanations for what really happened at the doomed cabin.

Knock at the Cabin arrives on Peacock on March 24th and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 9th.

