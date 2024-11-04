7 Movies to Watch After Trap

After delivering M. Night Shyamalan another win at the box office earlier this year, Trap has arrived on streaming to reach an even bigger audience at home. So far, that’s exactly what Trap has done since being added to Max’s streaming lineup at the end of October. The new thriller has spent several days now as the number one movie on Max.

If you’re one of Trap‘s newest fans, and you want something similar to watch now that the film is over, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re hoping for a crash course in Shyamalan, or another horror film centered around pop concerts, there are a bunch of movies out there for you to enjoy next. Below, we’ve put together a list of seven films to check out after watching Trap.

The Sixth Sense

If you watched Trap, there’s a good chance you’ve already seen The Sixth Sense. On the off-chance you haven’t, though, now is a great time to change that.

The Sixth Sense is the movie that made M. Night Shyamalan on the map, making the director a household name. It’s a film that delivers one of the most talked-about twists in cinema history, on top of perhaps the best performance of Bruce Willis’ career. It’s a must-see for any movie fan (and it was just released on 4K for the very first time).

Smile 2

It’s a great time to go out to the movie theater and see something on the big screen, especially if you’re looking for something with a similar vibe to Trap.

Smile 2 is a much scarier film than Trap, and their stories aren’t very closely related at all, but they have the same upbeat energy. They also both have a pop star at the center of their stories: Trap all takes place at a massive pop concert, while the lead character in Smile 2 is an enormous music star.

The Faculty

We may be in the middle of a Josh Hartnett renaissance right now, but Trap is far from the first time the actor ventured into the horror genre.

Of the various horror movies Hartnett has starred in over the years, the best (and most rewatchable) is The Faculty. The 1998 cult classic follows a group of high school students as they discover an alien invasion taking place amongst the teachers. The all-star cast also includes Jordan Brewster, Clea DuVall, Salma Hayek, Famke Janssen, Elijah Wood, and Usher.

The Guest

Part of what makes Trap such a compelling watch is that its central character is the film’s villain, and that that character is impossibly charming.

The film has that in common with Adam Wingard’s 2014 thriller The Guest. Dan Stevens stars as a mysterious drifter who shows up on a family’s front door, claiming to be a friend of their late son.

Mr. Brooks

The fact that Kevin Costner and Dane Cook co-starred in a horror-thriller is pretty wild to think about.

2007’s Mr. Brooks follows a businessman with a serial killer alter ego, who constantly fights to keep both sides of his psyche under control. You’ll probably notice a lot of similarities between Costner’s character and Cooper, from Trap.

Don’t Breathe

Trap follows a main character who we know from the jump is a criminal. It’s all about that character trying to escape a situation they knowingly walked into. And at its core is a person who is full of surprises, constantly subverting whatever expectations you have of them.

All of that also describes Don’t Breathe, the 2016 thriller from Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez, which follows a couple of would-be criminals after they break into a blind man’s house.

Ma (2019)

For the same sort of reasons as Don’t Breathe and and The Guest, Ma is a movie you’ve got to see if you enjoyed Trap.

Octavia Spencer is fantastic in the role of an unassuming parent with sinister intentions. She quite literally carries the entire film on her shoulders.