M. Night Shyamalan’s Sixth Sense and Signs Coming to 4K for the First Time

Two M. Night Shyamalan classics are finally getting the 4K treatment this year. Hot on the heels of the release of his latest film, Trap, the beloved filmmaker will see a pair of the most beloved entries in his catalogue receive brand new restorations in High Dynamic Range. On Monday, Disney announced that 4K restorations for Signs and The Sixth Sense were on the way this fall, with a digital on-demand date coming a couple of months before the physical releases.

The new 4K versions of both films are being released on video on-demand (VOD) platforms on August 27th. They’ll be able to be purchased individually, in addition to a new collection that also includes the 4K edition of Shyamalan’s Unbreakable. The physical 4K editions of The Sixth Sense and Signs will be hitting shelves on October 22nd.

When the physical editions are made available for preorder, Signs will be avaialble here on Amazon, while The Sixth Sense will be available here.

Both movies were restored in HDR from their original camera negatives, and they include 5.1 Dolby audio tracks. The physical editions include a 4K UHD disc, a Blu-ray, and a digital copy.

One frustrating element, however, is that the initial press release didn’t mention any sort of special features for either release. Both will surely have some element of bonus features available, but they aren’t known at this time.

The Sixth Sense is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, having been released in 1999 and shocking audiences with its big twist that is still talked about today. Signs, another of Shyamalan’s biggest hits, was released three years later, in 2002.

New From Shyamalan

Shyamalan’s latest film, Trap, operates a bit differently from his other movies. While there are plenty of twists and turns throughout, the reveal of the killer’s identity was made in the very first trailer, and you spend the entire movie knowing who it is.

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of the film’s theatrical release this summer, Shyamalan opened up about Trap‘s massive change.

“The the actual interesting and wicked part of the movie is you are him,” Shyamalan said of Trap‘s main character, as the story is told through his perspective. “That was the thing that made me want to do it. We’ve seen a million stories about serial killers, but to say you are him and this is what life is like for you on the day that you might get caught [is new].”