Trick-or-Treat, Scooby-Doo!: Fans Celebrate Velma's New Girl Crush

Today sees the release of Trick-or-Treat, Scooby-Doo!, the first direct-to-home Scooby-Doo movie released this year, and fans on social media are already excited for it. No, not just because with the cancellation of Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, we are now that much Scooby-poorer. Also because the movie appears to finally make Velma Dinkley canonically a lesbian (or, depending on how much continuity you want to pay attention to, at least bisexual). In a clip uploaded to social media, Velma enters a scene, only to find herself face to face with a smart, beautiful woman...and she has basically the same reaction that you would expect any '60s-era cartoon character to have to her new crush.

The crush in question is Coco Diablo, described in the film's synopsis as "the head of the notorious costume crime syndicate that colludes The Black Knight, Space Kook and the Ghost Diver." But after Mystery, Inc. catches Diablo, they end up having to work with her to round up doppelganger ghosts, presumably released by the shady man seen in our exclusive clip, above.

Here, you can see the scene in question, which had "Velma" trending this morning. In later scenes, Velma can be seen making eyes at Diablo in the back of a car, and eventually admitting her crush to Daphne when the latter jokes "I didn't know convicted felons were your type." And below, check out some of the best and funniest responses from around Twitter to Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's decision to seemingly embrace one of animation's longest-running fan canons.

OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022

You can pre-order a physical DVD of the movie here on Amazon, for $14.99. The disc will be released on October 18th, and will also feature three bonus episodes, "El Bandito," "Headless Horseman of Halloween," and "To Switch a Witch." Warner's Scooby-Doo titles typically release to Walmart, Target, and all kinds of online retailers, so don't be surprised to see these discs popping up on the shelves just in time for spooky season.

You can see the official synopsis for the movie below.

Mystery Inc. has cracked the case to top all cases! They've tracked down Coco Diablo, the head of the notorious costume crime syndicate that colludes The Black Knight, Space Kook and the Ghost Diver. With Coco and her kitty in prison, Mystery Inc. thinks that they can finally enjoy a break. Wrong! Suddenly, menacing doppelgänger ghosts of the Scooby crew and favorite classic foes show up in Coolsville to threaten Halloween. Now it's up to the meddling kids – and their unlikely new partner Coco – to unmask the latest scoundrel and save Halloween! For Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, with trick-or-treating on the line – this time it's personal!

Cecilia Aranovich (Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog) serves as producer and director from a script written by Mike Ryan (Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog). Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons) serves as executive producer.