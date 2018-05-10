‘Trolls 2’ Casts Chance the Rapper, Sam Rockwell, and More

It looks like some new voices will be lending their talents to DreamWorks’ Trolls 2.

The upcoming animated sequel recently announced a new slew of cast members, including Sam Rockwell and Chance the Rapper. According to Deadline, both actors will be voicing new characters within the film, as well as recording songs for the movie’s soundtrack.

Rockwell is perhaps best known in the geek world for his performances in Moon and Iron Man 2, as well as his recent Oscar win for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Chance the Rapper – real name Chancelor Bennett – is a Grammy-winning recording artist, and is a pretty vocal member of the nerd community.

Other new cast members will include Karan Soni (the Deadpool franchise), Anthony Ramos (Hamilton, Godzilla: King of Monsters), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), and Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Grey). They will be joining returning cast members Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, and Kunal Nayyar.

Based on the classic dolls, Trolls brought in $346.8 million in the box office, despite opening the same weekend as Marvel’s Doctor Strange. It also earned a worldwide hit and an Oscar nomination with Timberlake’s song “Can’t Stop The Feeling”.

With DreamWorks earning such a massive hit with the first Trolls film, fans will surely continue to be curious to see exactly how the sequel will come together (and what other actors and celebrities earn roles in the film).

Trolls 2 is expected to be directed by Walt Dohrn, and produced by Gina Shay. Fans of the first film’s catchy songs should be happy, as the sequel is expected to feature “everything from pop, country, and hip-hop to hard rock, funk, and EDM.”

The official description for Trolls 2 can be found below.

“Queen Poppy and Branch make a surprising discovery — there are other Troll worlds beyond their own, and their distinct differences create big clashes between these various tribes. When a mysterious threat puts all of the Trolls across the land in danger, Poppy, Branch, and their band of friends must embark on an epic quest to create harmony among the feuding Trolls to unite them against certain doom.”

Trolls 2 is expected to land in theaters in April of 2020.