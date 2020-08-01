Trolls World Tour Remains Most Watched at Home Movie for Fourth Straight Week

Movie theaters remain closed, and audiences are getting their entertainment at home instead. The Digital Entertainment Group is keeping track of what people are watching and compiling their findings into a list of the most-watched at home movies and television each week. The latest weekly most-watched list has Trolls World Tour in the top spot for the fourth straight week. The top five remain mostly unchanged from last week. The only change is Scoob! taking the number two spot from The Outpost. Yellowstone continues to fill out the next three spots, with Yellowstone Season One is in the third-place spot, Yellowstone Season Three in the fourth-place spot, and Yellowstone Season Two in fifth place. There are some newcomers to the list this week besides Scoob! There's also The High Note in 10th place, Capone in 18th, and sci-fi feature Archive in 20th. For television, Batman Beyond bursts into the list at number 14. This week's chart also includes Sonic the Hedgehog, The Invisible Man, Jumanji: The Next Level, Birds of Prey, and more. Keep reading to see this week's full list. DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group compiles the 'Watched at Home Top 20' list using the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital during the previous week (except for external subscription-based streaming platforms). Compiled each week with the most up to date studio and retailer data, it showcases current consumer enthusiasm for home viewing of the newest movie releases.

Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music -- funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct. Troll World Tour is a sequel to 2016's Trolls. It is directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed by David P. Smith, produced by Gina Shay, from a screenplay written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Elizabeth Tippet, Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky. The animated movie features the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Ron Funches, Kelly Clarkson, Anderson Paak, Sam Rockwell, George Clinton and Mary J. Blige.

With hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever -- a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global dog-pocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined. Scoob! is directed by Tony Cervone and written by Adam Sztykiel, Jack Donaldson, Derek Elliott, and Matt Lieberman. The film's voice cast includes Frank Welker, Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, and Tracy Morgan.

Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, patriarch of a Montana ranching family, and owner of the largest ranch in the U.S. It's the story of Dutton's fight to defend his land and his family from the modern day forces that threaten his way of life. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.

The Dutton family is threatened by new foes and lucrative business deals, forcing John, Kayce, Beth and Jamie to utilize unexpected alliances and risky measures to safeguard their legacy. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner)is determined to protect his ranch and his family's legacy by any means necessary. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.

A small unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh became the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghanistan War in 2009, and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict. The Outpost is directed by Rod Lurie, based on the 2012 non-fiction book titled The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor by Jake Tapper. The film stars Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Milo Gibson, and Jack Kesy.

Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend -- a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. Based on the Sega video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog is directed by Jeff Fowler from a screenplay written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic with Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough

After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. The Invisible Man is a contemporary adaptation of H.G. Wells' 1897 novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Leigh Whannell and stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

9. Jumanji: The Next Level When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken -- and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there's more obstacles and more danger to overcome.



Jumanji: The Next Level is directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The sequel stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito.

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis, a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie is Grace's overworked personal assistant who's stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace's manager presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever. The High Note is directed by Nisha Ganatra, written by Flora Greeson, and stars Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoë Chao, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, and Ice Cube



Two cops battle a gang of thieves as they search for $55 million inside an evacuated building during a hurricane. Force of Nature is directed by Michael Polish from a screenplay by Cory Miller. The film stars Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson, David Zayas, Stephanie Cayo, Will Catlett, Swen Temmel, Tyler Jon Olsen, and Jorge Luis Ramos.

Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas. Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

13. Bloodshot

Terry McGinnis was just an ordinary teenager... until his father was mysteriously murdered. Suspecting foul play at his father's company Wayne/Powers Corporation, Terry meets Bruce Wayne and learns a secret identity hidden for decades. Now too old to battle injustice, Wayne refuses to help. So Terry does what any brash young kid would do: steal the Batsuit and take matters into his own hands! Vowing to avenge his father's death, Terry dons the high-tech suit tricked out with jetpacks, a supersensitive microphone and even camouflage capabilities in search of his father's assassin. Get in on the action from the beginning of a new partnership between an ex-crimefighter and his apprentice. Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett developed Batman Beyond. Its voice cast includes Will Friedle, Kevin Conroy, Cree Summer, Lauren Tom, Stockard Channing, and Angie Harmon.

When Harry Potter learns on his eleventh birthday that he is, in fact, a wizard, he is quickly swept up into the spellbinding world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alongside new best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. He soon discovers, though, that there is a much darker side to the wizarding world than any of them could have imagined. The Harry Poter series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. The series featured four directors: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.

It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan, written by Christina Hodson, and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor.

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are -- or how they got there. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers. The Hunt is directed by Craig Zobel, written by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, and stars Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank.

Chronicling the final days of notorious gangster Al Capone as he succumbs to dementia and relives his past through tormenting memories. Capone is written and directed by Josh Trank. It stars Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Noel Fisher, Kyle MacLachlan, and Matt Dillon

The enigmatic Mr Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort, but when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives. Based on the 1977 ABC television series of the same name created by Gene Levitt, Fantasy Island is directed by Jeff Wadlow and stars Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker.