Trolls World Tour Tops Most Watched at Home List for Third Straight Week

Movie theaters are still closed, and audiences are getting their entertainment at home. The Digital Entertainment Group is keeping track of what people are watching and compiling their findings into a list of the most-watched at home movies and television each week. The latest weekly most-watched list has Trolls World Tour in the top spot for the third straight week. The top five remain mostly unchanged from last week, with The Outpost remaining in second place and Yellowstone filling out the next three spots. The only difference is that Yellowstone Season One is in the third-place spot, swapping places with Yellowstone Season Three of the Paramount Network series. Season Two remains in fifth place. Newcomers this week include Criterion Collection's Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits collection and the IFC indie horror movie Relic. This week's chart also includes Sonic the Hedgehog, The Invisible Man, Jumanji: The Next Level, Birds of Prey, The Call of the Wild, and more. Keep reading to see this week's full list. DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group compiles the 'Watched at Home Top 20' list using the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital during the previous week (except for external subscription-based streaming platforms). Compiled each week with the most up to date studio and retailer data, it showcases current consumer enthusiasm for home viewing of the newest movie releases.

1. Trolls World Tour (Photo: Unversal Pictures) Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music -- funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct. Troll World Tour is a sequel to 2016's Trolls. It is directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed by David P. Smith, produced by Gina Shay, from a screenplay written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Elizabeth Tippet, Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky. The animated movie features the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Ron Funches, Kelly Clarkson, Anderson Paak, Sam Rockwell, George Clinton and Mary J. Blige. prevnext

2. The Outpost (Photo: Screen Media Films) A small unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh became the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghanistan War in 2009, and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict. The Outpost is directed by Rod Lurie, based on the 2012 non-fiction book titled The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor by Jake Tapper. The film stars Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Milo Gibson, and Jack Kesy. prevnext

3. Yellowstone Season 1 (Photo: Paramount Network) Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, patriarch of a Montana ranching family, and owner of the largest ranch in the U.S. It's the story of Dutton's fight to defend his land and his family from the modern day forces that threaten his way of life. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham. prevnext

4. Yellowstone Season 3 (Photo: Paramount Network) The Dutton family is threatened by new foes and lucrative business deals, forcing John, Kayce, Beth and Jamie to utilize unexpected alliances and risky measures to safeguard their legacy. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham. prevnext

5. Yellowstone Season 5 (Photo: Paramount Network) Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner)is determined to protect his ranch and his family's legacy by any means necessary. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham. prevnext

6. Sonic the Hedgehog (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend -- a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. Based on the Sega video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog is directed by Jeff Fowler from a screenplay written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic with Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough prevnext

7. Jumanji: The Next Level When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken -- and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there's more obstacles and more danger to overcome.



Jumanji: The Next Level is directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The sequel stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito. prevnext

8. Bad Boys for Life (Photo: Ben Rothstein. Kyle Kaplan. © 2019 CTMG, Inc.) Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas. Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano. prevnext

9. Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits (Photo: Lionsgate) In the early 1970s, a kung-fu dynamo named Bruce Lee side-kicked his way onto the screen and straight into pop-culture immortality. With his magnetic screen presence, tightly coiled intensity, and superhuman martial-arts prowess, Lee was an icon who conquered both Hong Kong and Hollywood cinema, and transformed the art of the action film in the process. This collection brings together the five films that define the Lee legend: furiously exciting fist-fliers propelled by his innovative choreography, unique martial-arts philosophy, and whirlwind fighting style. Though he completed only a handful of films while at the peak of his stardom before his untimely death at age thirty-two, Lee left behind a monumental legacy as both a consummate entertainer and a supremely disciplined artist who made Hong Kong action cinema a sensation the world over. prevnext

10. The Invisible Man (Photo: Universal Pictures) After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. The Invisible Man is a contemporary adaptation of H.G. Wells' 1897 novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Leigh Whannell and stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. prevnext

11. Relic (Photo: IFC) A woman links her mother's increasingly volatile behavior to an evil presence at their family's decaying country home.



Relic is directed by Natalie Erika James from a screenplay she co-wrote with Christian White. The film stars Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin, and Bella Heathcote. prevnext

12. Bloodshot (Photo: Sony) After he and his wife are murdered, marine Ray Garrison is resurrected by a team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine - Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility to get revenge, only to discover that there's more to the conspiracy than he thought.



Bloodshot is directed by David S. F. Wilson from a screenplay by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer. The film stars Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce. prevnext

13. Harry Potter 8-Film Collection (Photo: Warner Bros.) When Harry Potter learns on his eleventh birthday that he is, in fact, a wizard, he is quickly swept up into the spellbinding world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alongside new best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. He soon discovers, though, that there is a much darker side to the wizarding world than any of them could have imagined. The Harry Poter series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. The series featured four directors: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates. prevnext

13. Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn (Photo: Warner Bros. ) It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan, written by Christina Hodson, and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor. prevnext

15. 1917 (Photo: Universal Pictures) Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. 1917 is directed by Sam Mendes, with a cast that includes George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch. prevnext

16. Force of Nature (Photo: Lionsgate) Two cops battle a gang of thieves as they search for $55 million inside an evacuated building during a hurricane. Force of Nature is directed by Michael Polish from a screenplay by Cory Miller. The film stars Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson, David Zayas, Stephanie Cayo, Will Catlett, Swen Temmel, Tyler Jon Olsen, and Jorge Luis Ramos. prevnext

17. The Gentlemen (Photo: Miramax) Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes -- including bribery and blackmail -- from shady characters who want to steal his domain. The Gentlemen is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant. prevnext

18. The Call of the Wild (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail-delivery dog sled team, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he ultimately finds his true place in the world. The Call of the Wild is based on the 1903 novel of the same name by Jack London. The film is directed by Chris Sanders from a screenplay written by Michael Green. It stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Colin Woodell. prevnext

19. Jungle Beat: The Movie (Photo: Sandcastle Studios & Sunrise Productions) A monkey, an elephant and other jungle animals embark on a journey to help a friendly extraterrestrial find its way home. Jungle Beat: The Movie is directed by Brent Dawes, based on the television series Jungle Beat. prevnext