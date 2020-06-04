Trolls World Tour Is the Number One Movie at the Box Office for Theaters Still Open

✖

The entertainment world has largely been at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as social distancing requirements continue to rule out a large number of recreational activities. That still hasn't completely shut down the movie theater industry, with a number of theaters in locations with eased restrictions - as well as a handful of drive-in theaters - still screening films. According to a new report, those circumstances have led to some surprising films rising above the pack. New numbers indicate that Trolls World Tour has actually been holding the #1 spot in the box office, and that that has been the case since the film opened both in theaters and on VOD in April. Just within the last weekend of May 29-31, Trolls World Tour reportedly made $337.8K, as well as $656K over the four-day Memorial Day weekend.

This goes against reports that have suggested that horror film The Wretched was topping the box office charts. While the horror film has undoubtedly been exceeding expectations, it seems like the confusion was due to the fact that the film's distributor, IFC, is largely the only notable distributor reporting ticket sales to websites such as Box Office Mojo.

With these new numbers, The Wretched is actually in the #5 spot for the past weekend's box office, with Trolls World Tour, The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Jumanji: The Next Level succeeding the film.

Trolls World Tour's release has caused a bit of a controversy since April, with theater owners slamming the film for simultaneously releasing on VOD and in theaters. Both AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas have even threatened to refuse to play future Universal films after the ordeal.

“This performance is indicative of hundreds of millions of people isolated in their homes seeking entertainment, not a shift in consumer movie viewing preferences," a statement from the National Association of Theatre Owners reads. "It is not surprising that people under shelter-in-home ordinances for weeks on end with increasingly limited entertainment options would take advantage of the movie’s direct-to-VOD move to keep children entertained, even at a premium price.”

“Universal heavily marketed the title as a theatrical release, in theaters and elsewhere, for weeks on end. That is unlikely to recur in normal times, and those costs haven’t been disclosed. While Universal may be pleased with the PVOD results of Trolls World Tour, this outcome should not be interpreted as a sign of a ‘new normal’ for Hollywood.”

h/t: Deadline

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.