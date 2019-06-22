Trolls World Tour Trailer Released

The lovable Trolls are making a return to the big screen in Dreamworks’ new Trolls World Tour sequel, and now we have our first look at the film’s trailer. As you can see in the trailer above, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick are back for an all-new adventure, but they’ll soon learn that their world is much bigger than they ever suspected, and filled with more music than they ever dreamed of. Unfortunately, some new villains in the form of Rachel Bloom’s Queen Barb and her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne) only want one genre to reign supreme, and it will be up to Poppy and Branch to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Fans can expect to hear a number of music’s most talented artists throughout the film, as each tribe will be based around a different genre. Poppy and Branch will discoer Funk, Country, Reggaeton, Pop, Classical, Jazz, Hip-Hop, and more, which will feature the voices of stars like Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, J Balvin, Kelly Clarkson, Gustavo Dudamel, and more.

You can check out the new trailer in the video above and the new poster can be found below. You can also find the official description for Trolls World Tour below.

“Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends – Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) – set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

Cast as members of the different musical tribes is one the largest, and most acclaimed, groups of musical talent ever assembled for an animated film. From the land of Funk are Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, and Anderson .Paak. Representing Country is Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory. J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe. Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz. World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical. And Kenan Thompson raps as a hip-hop newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond.”

Trolls World Tour hits theaters on April 17th.