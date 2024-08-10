TRON: Ares: Nine Inch Nails Set to Score Sequel

Nine Inch Nails is back and taking on the score for TRON: Ares. During Disney’s Entertainment Showcase at D23 Expo on Friday night, Disney not only unveiled the first footage of TRON: Ares, but also revealed that the iconic industrial rock group Nine Inch Nails is set to score the third film in the TRON franchise. During the presentation, at the end of footage from the film, a title card appeared revealing that the score for TRON: Ares was composed by the group with Nine Inch Nails Trent Reznor founder and Atticus Ross both appearing on stage. Nine Inch Nails also took to social media to confirm the announcement on Friday night posting on social media “You’re going to get what you deserve. 10.10.25.”

Reznor and Ross are frequent collaborators when it comes to work in film. The duo has provided the score to films such as The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Soul, and Challengers. They have won two Academy Awards for their work, specifically for The Social Network and Soul. This will mark the first time that the pair have scored for film as Nine Inch Nails. Reznor started Nine Inch Nails in Cleveland in 1988 and was the only permanent member of the group until 2016, when frequent collaborator Ross joined on a permanent basis.

What is TRON: Ares About?

According to a previously released synopsis, “TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

Joachim Rønning (Kon-Tiki, Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), who took over directing duties from Legacy‘s Joseph Kosinski, said in a statement that TRON 3 “builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling” established by the ground-breaking original film 40 years ago.

TRON: Ares stars Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Greta Lee (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Evan Peters (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Hasan Minhaj (Haunted Mansion), Jodie Turner-Smith (Star Wars: The Acolyte), Arturo Castro (Narcos), Cameron Monaghan (Gotham), and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files). Sean Bailey (TRON: Legacy), Jeffrey Silver (The Little Mermaid), Justin Springer (Oblivion), Emma Ludbrook (Morbius), Leto, and original TRON writer-director Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen (Disney’s The Lion King and Snow White re-imaginings) on board as executive producer.

TRON: Ares opens in theaters October 10, 2025.