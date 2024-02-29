First TRON: Ares Plot Details Officially Released

The Grid is powering back up at Disney. The studio shared an official first look at Jared Leto in TRON: Ares, the follow-up to 1982's original TRON and its 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy, and revealed the first plot details. The Oscar winner will play the titular Ares, a red-circuited Program without a User, who derezzes out of the digital world and into the real one some time after the ISO Quorra (Olivia Wilde) escaped the Grid with Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund) in Legacy.

Per the official synopsis: "TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings."

Joachim Rønning (Kon-Tiki, Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), who took over directing duties from Legacy's Joseph Kosinski, said in a statement that TRON 3 "builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling" established by the ground-breaking original film 40 years ago.

TRON: Ares stars Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Greta Lee (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Evan Peters (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Hasan Minhaj (Haunted Mansion), Jodie Turner-Smith (Star Wars: The Acolyte), Arturo Castro (Narcos), Cameron Monaghan (Gotham), and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files). Sean Bailey (TRON: Legacy), Jeffrey Silver (The Little Mermaid), Justin Springer (Oblivion), Emma Ludbrook (Morbius), Leto, and original TRON writer-director Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen (Disney's The Lion King and Snow White re-imaginings) on board as executive producer.

"We want to make sure we have a movie that feels like it meets the ambition of the things that have come before it. So I would love to do it," Springer told ComicBook.com of the then-untitled TRON 3 last year. "And I think now the ideas that we've explored in TRON and where you would imagine those ideas evolving to are more relevant than they've ever been. So it feels like the right time ... but we have to get it right. We have to get the story and we have to get the team right. And so there's still stuff to do before we have much to say about the movie."



TRON: Ares is slated for release in 2025.