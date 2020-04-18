True Detective Creator Nic Pizzolatto Has a Controversial Take on Batman He Wants to Make

We’re just over a year away from seeing The Batman hit the big screens as DC Comics and director Matt Reeves plan for the return of the Caped Crusader with actor Robert Pattinson playing the Caped Crusader. But this isn’t the only version of Bruce Wayne we’re getting in live-action, as there have been teases of the character’s appearance on The CW’s Batwoman as well as Iain Glen’s appearance in the series Titans on DC Universe. So there shouldn’t be anything in the way for True Detective showrunner Nic Pizzolatto to try his hand at a Batman story if that’s what he wants to do.

The creator of the hit HBO series might have a new deal with Disney and their prestige TV network FX, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have eyes on the massive Warner Bros. IP involving Batman. While answering fan questions on his Instagram page, Pizzolatto recently revealed that he would love a chance to write Batman and even knows the villain who would give the Dark Knight the most trouble.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Batman is the only character in the world I didn’t create that I want a shot at,” Pizzolatto wrote on his Instagram page. “And he’s the only piece of geek culture I have any affinity for.”

He went on to play up Batman’s code of “no killing” which goes against Zack Snyder’s latest take on the character, but Pizzolatto’s reasons are not because of any comic book reason but instead due to his own interpretation.

“Batman’s no-kill policy is valid and should always remain. BUT the policy does not exist because ‘killing makes me as bad as them’ or some kindergarten bullshit. That never held any water at all. Batman’s no-kill policy exists BECAUSE BATMAN’S REAL AND ETERNAL ENEMY IS DEATH. DEATH is his real enemy.“

Pizzolatto went on to explain that his least favorite version of Batman is the tortured soul who can’t get over his parents’ deaths, an “arrested child” or some take on the Phantom of the Opera. Batman, he says, is not broken.

“Batman is the story of how one human Saint turned a life-defining tragedy into the pinnacle of human achievement and the single greatest humanitarian crusade the world has ever known.”

Pizzolatto ends his thesis with the observation that Lex Luthor would propose the greatest threat to him, but that the Joker wouldn’t really stand a chance. He even goes on to call the iconic DC Comics villain a “twiggy man who won’t stop smiling… dressed like a clown.”

Do you agree with Pizzolatto’s interpretation of the character? Would you want to see his take on the iconic superhero? Be sure to let us know in the comments!