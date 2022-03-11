Does Turning Red Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Pixar’s Turning Red has officially been released to the masses, with the buzzed-about animated film now being made available on Disney+. The film introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old whose life and relationship with her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), are shaken up once she wakes up with the ability to “poof” into a giant red panda. Given the state of the current blockbuster landscape, fans will surely wonder if it contains certain tropes — particularly, whether or not it has any sort of after-credits scene. Spoilers for Turning Red lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

The film follows Mei juggling her relationship with Ming and her hopes and dreams as a tween — particularly, the fact that she and her friends really want to attend the concert for their favorite boy band, 4*Town. Mei’s love for 4*Town becomes somewhat of a source of conflict with her mother, especially as she has kept most of her paraphernalia hidden. Ultimately, Mei and Ming’s conflict comes to a head during the 4*Town concert, when they both fight in their red panda forms before coming to an emotional understanding in the spirit realm.

By the end of the movie, Mei and Ming have reconciled, and have blended Ming’s traditional ways and Mei’s more energetic, red panda-driven personality. This leads into the very last post-credits scene, which shows Mei’s father, Jin (Orion Lee) rocking out to her 4*Town CDs.

While the post-credits scene is more of a charming stinger than any sort of tease of what’s to come, the creative team behind Turning Red have indicated that they hope to revisit the world in some way.

“We are open, but we haven’t talked about it,” director and co-writer Domee Shi recently explained to ComicBook.com. “But yeah, it’s an invitation at the end for more stories.”

“Hopefully, at the end of a movie, you’ve fallen so in love with the characters that you have a hard time letting them go,” producer Lindsey Collins echoed. “I mean, as the filmmakers, not even as the audience, I feel that way. I love these characters. I never got tired of them. I was always like, ‘I’d go hang out with those characters again.’ I want to see what they’re up to. So, yeah. Who knows?”

