Twisters: Movie Fans Are Angry About One Missing Detail

Twisters is officially playing in theaters, and the movie is a hit with critics and audiences alike. Not only did the film exceed box office expectations on its first day, but it also has a pretty high Rotten Tomatoes score. At the time of this writing, the movie is up on the review site with a “Certified Fresh” critics score of 78% and an audience score of 92%. ComicBook’s Charlie Ridgely gave the film a 4 out of 5 and called it “a spectacular throwback to the blockbusters we love.” While folks seem to be enjoying the film, there is one major complaint going around social media. Warning: Twisters spoilers ahead… While the movie does a great job of setting up a romance between Glen Powell’s Tyler and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Kate, the two never kiss.

Twisters makes it clear that there’s something romantic going on between Tyler and Kate, and the film even ends with him going after her in an airport, which is one of the biggest romance tropes in cinematic history. However, a tornado warning is issued and they never lock lips. While some people thought this was cheeky, others feel like they were robbed of a big romantic moment, especially considering the movie put a lot of emphasis on Tyler and Kate’s growing bond. Unsurprisingly, many people have taken to Twitter to complain about Twisters‘ lack of kissing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You should be required to shoot some kissing if you use 35mm film. If you don’t you should be *checks notes* thrown in jail? Harsh but fair,” @BrianDuffield joked. “Movies are so sexless now they don’t even KISS at the end of Twisters,” @abolishcxps proclaimed.

“I thought I liked Twisters till they DIDNT KISS,” @bccbecca posted. “…the VERY good #Twisters could have been even better had it given us one big sloppy Hollywood kiss in the end. That’s money left on the table,” @TomiLaffly pointed out.

The twist? Director Lee Isaac Chung actually did film a kissing scene with Powell and Edgar-Jones, but it was cut. A behind-the-scenes video has been floating around Twitter, which you can check out here.

“Just stood up at the end of my Twisters screening and announced to everyone that they cut out the Glen and Daisy kiss. An angry mob has formed and we are seizing the AMC,” @doinkpatrol joked. “Always remember what they took from us,” @sydglenx captioned a video of the cut kiss. “RELEASE THE FULL CUT LEE ISAAC CHUNG!” @beforekermit pleaded.

Why Was the Twisters Kiss Cut?

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell not kissing in Twisters.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the creatives behind the film addressed the lack of kissing in Twisters.

“I’m taking a little offense that they didn’t want to use it. Maybe it’s just my abilities, I don’t know,” Powell joked.

“I feel like audiences are in a different place now in terms of wanting a kiss or not wanting a kiss,” Chung added. “I actually tried the kiss, and it was very polarizing – and it’s not because of their performance of the kiss.”

“This [no-kiss shot] was the other option that I had filmed on the day, and I got to say, I like it better,” Chung added. “I think it’s a better ending. And I think that people who want a kiss within it, they can probably assume that these guys will kiss someday. And maybe we can give them privacy for that. In a way, this ending is a means to make sure that we really wrap things up with it in a celebratory, good way.”

“It felt nice and refreshing to not have to end up on that beat because what you’re ending it on is two individuals who are so equal in their love and interest and intelligence and understanding of weather,” Edgar-Jones added.

“If it ends on the kiss, then it makes it seem as though that’s what Kate’s journey was all about, to end up with a kiss. But instead, it’s better that it ends with her being able to continue doing what she’s doing with a smile on her face,” Chung explained.

While we can understand where Chung is coming from, Twisters is very clearly a romance movie, and it’s understandable why audiences would want a satisfying smooch at the end. It’s worth noting that Twister (1996) was also a disaster movie with a big romantic plot, but in that film’s ending, Helen Hunt’s Jo and Bill Paxton’s Bill have a grand kiss immediately after surviving a huge tornado. The kiss in Twister certainly didn’t take away from Hunt’s journey and ultimate victory. We are of the belief that women should be allowed to fight tornadoes AND kiss handsome men!

The kissless Twisters is now playing in theaters.