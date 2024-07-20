Twisters Headed to Bigger Than Expected Opening Weekend at the Box Office

The summer box office numbers continue to rise and while Inside Out 2 remains the current victor of the year, a range of films have proven to be a success in recent weeks. It’s unsurprising that Twisters is the standout of this weekend so far, but the movie is doing even better than projected. The film was tracking for a $40 Million to $55 million domestic opening, and it’s already made $32.2 million on its opening day. According to Variety, the film is now looking at a $74 million opening weekend.

Twisters is now competing with Despicable Me 4 to earn the fourth-highest-grossing weekend spot of 2024. Despicable Me 4 debuted earlier this month to $75 million, but it’s also worth noting that the animated film had a Wednesday opening due to the July 4th weekend. The current top three domestic opening weekends for the year are currently Inside Out 2 at $154 million, Dune: Part Two at $82 million, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at $80 million.

Twisters may be thriving this weekend, but it will be interesting to see how it fares in its second weekend when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters. With Hugh Jackman’s long-awaited return to Marvel and the overall love for the Deadpool franchise, the threequel is tracking to have a $160 million to $165 million opening, which would dethrone Inside Out 2 as having the highest opening of the year. However, it will have a long way to go to beat Inside Out 2‘s current worldwide total of $1.37 billion.

What Is Twisters About?

Glenn Powell in Twisters.

Twisters follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Twisters also stars Brandon Perea (Nope), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Superman), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).

Twisters is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned to ComicBook for more box office updates.