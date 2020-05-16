Actors and Filmmakers Mourn the Loss of Director Lynn Shelton

Today's sad news continues to grow as it was just announced that director Lynn Shelton has passed away. The filmmaker was known for movies such as Your Sister's Sister, Humpday, and Laggies and directed episodes of many famous television shows ranging from Mad Men and GLOW to The Mindy Project and Fresh Off the Boat. One new report (via Variety) says the filmmaker passed away at the age of 54 on Friday due to a blood disorder. At the time of her passing, the director was in a relationship with Marc Maron, who she directed on GLOW as well as in the recent film, Sword of Trust. Since the news broke earlier today, many of Shelton's peers have taken to Twitter to honor her.

Lynn was known for making films in the mumblecore genre, which are typically low-budget and realistic movies that are often made with heavy improvisation. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times back in 2014, Shelton encouraged those who wanted to get into filmmaking to go out, get whatever camera they could, and hit the ground running. “I self-generated my work, and I never went around asking permission to make it. The main reason women make inroads in independent film is that no one has to say, ‘I pick you.’ I’m not pounding on anybody’s door. I’m just making my own way. You can buy a camera for $1,500. It’s insane how easy it is to make a movie," she explained.

Here are some of the first posts to hit Twitter from actors and filmmakers about Shelton since the news of her passing became public...