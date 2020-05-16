Actors and Filmmakers Mourn the Loss of Director Lynn Shelton
Today's sad news continues to grow as it was just announced that director Lynn Shelton has passed away. The filmmaker was known for movies such as Your Sister's Sister, Humpday, and Laggies and directed episodes of many famous television shows ranging from Mad Men and GLOW to The Mindy Project and Fresh Off the Boat. One new report (via Variety) says the filmmaker passed away at the age of 54 on Friday due to a blood disorder. At the time of her passing, the director was in a relationship with Marc Maron, who she directed on GLOW as well as in the recent film, Sword of Trust. Since the news broke earlier today, many of Shelton's peers have taken to Twitter to honor her.
Lynn was known for making films in the mumblecore genre, which are typically low-budget and realistic movies that are often made with heavy improvisation. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times back in 2014, Shelton encouraged those who wanted to get into filmmaking to go out, get whatever camera they could, and hit the ground running. “I self-generated my work, and I never went around asking permission to make it. The main reason women make inroads in independent film is that no one has to say, ‘I pick you.’ I’m not pounding on anybody’s door. I’m just making my own way. You can buy a camera for $1,500. It’s insane how easy it is to make a movie," she explained.
Here are some of the first posts to hit Twitter from actors and filmmakers about Shelton since the news of her passing became public...
James Gunn
Rest peacefully, Lynn Shelton. Damn. A singular talent and a really nice person. This is awful and so, so sad.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2020
Ava DuVernay
Lynn Shelton changed my life when she handed me the Directing Award at Sundance in 2012. She announced my name with pride. Handed it to me with love. Rooted for me long after. I can’t believe I’m typing this. Rest In Peace, Beauty. Thank you for your films. And for your kindness. pic.twitter.com/KySqgIdqQd— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 16, 2020
Mark Duplass
We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss. pic.twitter.com/LcowmbGqum— Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 16, 2020
Mindy Kaling
Lynn Shelton loved actors and we loved her back. She was a dream on set. Her lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her. She had such a quiet power and I will miss her. Rest In Peace, Lynn. Love you. pic.twitter.com/jGvbSV3fN1— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2020
John Gallagher, Jr.
So devastated and in disbelief reading the heartbreaking news of Lynn Shelton’s passing. Such a kind and noble soul and a wonderful filmmaker with many more stories to tell. She will be so missed.— John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) May 16, 2020
Abbi Jacobson
I loved Lynn Shelton's work so much. All her characters are so real and nuanced, and funny, and I wanted to work with her so badly. What a talent. This is such sad news.— Abbi Jacobson (@abbijacobson) May 16, 2020
Mike Birbiglia
Devastating news. I was lucky enough to play a small role in a Lynn Shelton film & she treated her cast & crew like a family. I learned about directing from watching her. The kindness with which she treated people. The room she left for spontaneity. We've lost a great one. 😢♥️ https://t.co/vzMwhL0yic— Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) May 16, 2020
Nia DaCosta
Lynn Shelton was one of the wonderful advisors I had the Sundance Labs. I am so sad and in such shock to hear the news of her passing. Her work and her mentorship was deeply affecting to me. Love to her friends and family. RIP, Lynn.— Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) May 16, 2020
Melanie Lynskey
A few years ago I was doing karaoke with a group of people in Seattle when suddenly, something shifted. I thought: did they turn the lights on? Is it someone’s birthday? No, the only thing that was different was that Lynn Shelton had walked into the room— Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) May 16, 2020
Josh Trank
Lynn Shelton 💔 total genius, an original & courageous artist on every conceivable level.
Her work is so inspiring. Humpday I saw at Sundance in 2009, and it was just so brave and wild. Everyone was floored.
Heart breaking. Emitting so much love to her family and friends.— Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) May 16, 2020
April Wolfe
I think it’s going to become very clear exactly how many women filmmakers felt personally encouraged by Lynn Shelton. A lot. She was a role model and a champion of her peers. https://t.co/GoCB0uwrb2— April Wolfe (@AWolfeful) May 16, 2020
Edgar Wright
I am truly shocked at the passing of Lynn Shelton. She was a friend, a kind heart, so talented & only just getting started, despite her stellar work so far. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones. She's left us too soon. I can't believe I'll never hear her laugh again.— edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 16, 2020
And Edgar Wright Again
One of the last times I saw Lynn Shelton; I went with her, Paul Rudd & Tom McCarthy to see one of Paul Simon's final concerts in Madison Square Garden. We were lucky enough to meet Mr Simon backstage & talk to him for a while. It was a magic night. She took this second photo. pic.twitter.com/cxc3dwQcy5— edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 16, 2020