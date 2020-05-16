Fred Willard, Comedic Actor, Dies at 86

✖

Fred Willard, known for his delightful roles in projects like Everybody Loves Raymond, Best In Show, Anchorman, and more has passed away at the age of 86. His death was confirmed by his agent Michael Eisenstadt, though no details regarding his death were released (via THR). Willard's daughter also shared the news on Twitter, and said her father passed away "very peacefully." She then added "He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever," (via PopCulture). Willard's agent, Glenn Schwartz, also told Rolling Stone that the actor died from natural causes. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

Willard has been a fan favorite actor for quite some time thanks to delightful characters in everything from Wizards of Waverly Place to Raymond to Disney's WALL-E, and he was also part of the upcoming Netflix series Space Force, which releases later this year.

Willard's vast resume includes memorable roles in both film and television, though it's hard not to immediately think of his brilliant work in the Christopher Guest series of Mockumentaries, which included films like A Mighty Wind, Best In Show, and For Your Consideration. He would also grace the screen in shows like Modern Family, and would lend his voice to things like Scooby-Doo, G.I. Joe: Renegades, Transformers, WALL-E, Kim Possible, and more.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end.We loved him so very much!

We will miss him forever. — Hope Willard (@Mulbytime7) May 16, 2020

He would reprise his role as Hank MacDougall on Everybody Loves Raymond 14 times, and most recently appeared as Fred Naird in Netflix's Space Force.

Our thoughts are with Willard's family and friends at this time.