DC FanDome: Fans Curious About Jason Momoa’s Absence
DC FanDome has had some exciting panels today, including one for Zack Snyder's Justice League and another for Aquaman. While the Snyder Cut panel featured Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Ezra Miller (Flash), there was one notable person missing: Jason Momoa (Aquaman). Not only did the actor not appear in the Snyder Cut panel, but he was also notably absent from the Aquaman panel, which featured director James Wan and Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master). Many people have taken to social media to vent their sadness over Momoa's absence, and express their curiosity over why he's not here.
Here are some tweets from DC fans wondering why Momoa did not participate in DC FanDome. Why do you think he was missing? Tell us in the comments after you check out the tweets below...
"Weird"
Yeah, it's weird that Jason Momoa was a no-show in both the #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut and the #Aquaman panels. He's the only main actor from the Justice League that hasn't made an appearance thus far, right? #DCFanDome— Jeffrey Rex (@ImJeffreyRex) August 22, 2020
We Need Answers
WHY IS JASON MOMOA NOT AT #DCFanDome SOMEONE PLS EXPLAIN— Tom (@Damaged_Joker) August 22, 2020
"Noticable"
#DCFanDome The absence of Jason Momoa is noticeable. Every other actor/actress has been a part of this so far and now he's not even a part of the #Aquaman panel? Odd.— Felix Leiter (@007FelixLeiter) August 22, 2020
Scheduling Issue?
Wild how Jason Momoa wasn't at either the Snyder Cut or the Aquaman panel. I assume they filmed all this stuff within the last two weeks. He must've been quite busy.— Liz (@AtheistjLiz) August 22, 2020
"Unusually Quiet"
Jason Momoa has been fairly and unusually quiet recently?? Im surprised he didn't hop in to the snyder panel or the Wan panel ?!— Fatma 🤡🦇🌹 (@fringebats) August 22, 2020
Seriously, Though
We need Jason Momoa in #Aquaman panel.#DCFanDome— Eddie Soto 📺📽️ (@edkamilo) August 22, 2020
We Hope Not
Zero posts from Jason Momoa about #DCFanDome. He has any problems with DC?— armindoferreira (@armindoferreira) August 22, 2020
We Missed You, Jason
#DCFanDome needs more Jason Momoa, or any Jason Momoa— Jared D. Jenkins🧢 (@jdjenkinsbixby) August 22, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.