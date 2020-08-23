DC FanDome: Fans Curious About Jason Momoa’s Absence

DC FanDome has had some exciting panels today, including one for Zack Snyder's Justice League and another for Aquaman. While the Snyder Cut panel featured Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Ezra Miller (Flash), there was one notable person missing: Jason Momoa (Aquaman). Not only did the actor not appear in the Snyder Cut panel, but he was also notably absent from the Aquaman panel, which featured director James Wan and Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master). Many people have taken to social media to vent their sadness over Momoa's absence, and express their curiosity over why he's not here.

Here are some tweets from DC fans wondering why Momoa did not participate in DC FanDome. Why do you think he was missing? Tell us in the comments after you check out the tweets below...