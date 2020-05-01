Marvel Fans Honor the Fifth Anniversary of Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are a little bummed out today as last night was supposed to see the release of Black Widow in theaters. Taking the date once held by The Eternals, Disney will now open the Cate Shortland-directed Black Widow on November 6, 2020, as most theaters around the world remain shuttered indefinitely due to concerns over COVID-19. The film's opening night Thursday also would have marked the official start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there was one Marvel movie that did hit theaters on this date five years ago: Avengers: Age of Ultron. The movie wasn't the most well-received in the MCU, earning a 75% critics score and an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While that's certainly not a terrible rating, many people do consider it a lesser MCU movie. That being said, there are many of us who love Avengers: Age of Ultron. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter today to celebrate the film's fifth anniversary.

Recently, during ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Avengers: Endgame, co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were asked to explain why Steve Rogers couldn't, or didn't, lift Thor's hammer during the Avengers Tower party scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Markus suggested that Cap couldn't lift the hammer because he wasn't truly worthy yet, due to the fact that he was carrying around the truth about The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) killing Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) parents, which only came to light during the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Here are some tweets honoring the fifth anniversary of Avengers: Age of Ultron...