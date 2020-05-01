Marvel Fans Honor the Fifth Anniversary of Avengers: Age of Ultron
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are a little bummed out today as last night was supposed to see the release of Black Widow in theaters. Taking the date once held by The Eternals, Disney will now open the Cate Shortland-directed Black Widow on November 6, 2020, as most theaters around the world remain shuttered indefinitely due to concerns over COVID-19. The film's opening night Thursday also would have marked the official start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there was one Marvel movie that did hit theaters on this date five years ago: Avengers: Age of Ultron. The movie wasn't the most well-received in the MCU, earning a 75% critics score and an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While that's certainly not a terrible rating, many people do consider it a lesser MCU movie. That being said, there are many of us who love Avengers: Age of Ultron. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter today to celebrate the film's fifth anniversary.
Recently, during ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Avengers: Endgame, co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were asked to explain why Steve Rogers couldn't, or didn't, lift Thor's hammer during the Avengers Tower party scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Markus suggested that Cap couldn't lift the hammer because he wasn't truly worthy yet, due to the fact that he was carrying around the truth about The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) killing Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) parents, which only came to light during the events of Captain America: Civil War.
Here are some tweets honoring the fifth anniversary of Avengers: Age of Ultron...
Time Flies
Avengers: Age of Ultron released five years ago today. pic.twitter.com/YWCzT7DTI2— ezio auditore da firenze fan account (@lord0fthunder) May 1, 2020
Behind-the-Scenes
BTS Avengers Age of Ultron ❤ pic.twitter.com/7HJ4Gx0dWF— PaulBettany_italia 🇮🇹 (@PaulbettanyIT) April 27, 2020
Spread Positivity
I am currently watching Avengers: Age of Ultron and as before, I still see the problems I had with this movie even now however..
AoU is actually still really good in my opinion, if you think differently that’s fine but let’s spread some positivity!!
What did you like about AoU? pic.twitter.com/vmoVthHPrc— Nat ✨ Birds of Prey (@brie_sparkles) April 22, 2020
That Opening, Though
Happy 5 years to Avengers Age Of Ultron! 💕🎂🎉#AvengersAOU @Avengers @Marvel @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/uRhiS2mhA6— eᵯe (@meloathdy) May 1, 2020
Gotta Love James Spader
I was today years old when I found out Robert California is the voice of Ultron... pic.twitter.com/VuiRn7An7h— Noah Hamstra (@noahghamstra) April 30, 2020
Worth it for Scarlet Witch
me: i watched avengers: age of ultron for the plot
the plot: pic.twitter.com/jG3zlPdOpy— maggie 🐞| tcw spoilers! (@kylosmaximoff) April 22, 2020
Art
#OTD in 2015, @Avengers #AgeOfUltron released
Some cool #alt #poster #art here from @MarkLevyArt @jml2art @AJFrena @S2lart @Marvel #MCU #avengers #Superheroes #ironman #captainamerica #hulk #Thor #BlackWidow #Hawkeye #Ultron #movies #film pic.twitter.com/PnOTcy0oZr— Printed in Blood (@PrintedinBlood) May 1, 2020
Love for RDJ
5 years ago! This day in history! Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark. Avengers Age Of ultron. pic.twitter.com/ID2PJgoViu— Team Downey 🎩 (@TeamDowney1965) April 30, 2020
This Scene Was Everything
age of ultron may not be that good but they gave us this scene and that's all that matters pic.twitter.com/xtrUUmgj9x— Nia⎊⧗ saw bw (@tonyswidxw) April 30, 2020
A Defense
People saying that Age of Ultron claims that widow is less of a woman for being infertile misread it entirely.
The point is that because she was mutilated and abused she FEELS like less of a woman. It’s realy fucking sad actually.
I really don’t get the hate towards her writing pic.twitter.com/FXCzBnOEGX— The Shape of Swamp Thing (@swamptalking) April 23, 2020
Love for Joss
I feel bad for Joss Whedon he doesn't deserve all the hate that comes towards him first he got burned out by avengers age of Ultron and now justice league pic.twitter.com/WD0kkjW2U8— titan (@Titan2977) April 30, 2020
Evans Was Looking Good
chris evans at the avengers: age of ultron press conference in seoul, south korea (2015) pic.twitter.com/wUyLv21XoX— 𝐣𝐨𝐝𝐬 | dj spoilers (@heycapsicle) April 29, 2020
Thanks for the Memories
Happy 5 Year Anniversary to Avengers: Age of Ultron 💥 pic.twitter.com/9J5JfIXliZ— The Disney Bubble (@feeling_disney) May 1, 2020
Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.