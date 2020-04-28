Avengers: Endgame Writers Address When Captain America Became Worthy

✖

Avengers: Endgame has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon for exactly a year now, and it's kicked up quite a lot of discourse in the process. One of the film's most talked-about moments came in its third act, when Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) wielded Thor's Mjolnir hammer in the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin). For many Marvel fans, this confirmed a years-long theory that Steve is "worthy" of being able to wield the hammer -- and it sounds like the journey to that was pretty complicated. During ComicBook.com's recent Quarantine Watch Party of Avengers: Endgame, co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were asked about the previous time Steve tried to wield the hammer, during the party scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron. As Markus argued, Steve was unable to be truly worthy of the hammer in that sequence, because he was partially keeping the secret that Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) killed Tony Stark/Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) parents, something that wasn't revealed until Captain America: Civil War.

I'd say he's not completely worthy yet. He still has the secret of Tony's parents' death to resolve. -CM #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/xbUI6nbo1f — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

These comments are certainly interesting, as some have argued that Steve was actually worthy throughout his life. Marvel Studios executive Louis D'Esposito argued as much in Endgame's art book last year, saying that Steve just chose not to lift the hammer during the casual setting of Age of Ultron.

"I think one of the most special moments in this film is when Captain Americapicks up Mjolnir," D'Esposito said last year. "If you remember from Ultron, they were all sitting around in the Avengers complex in Manhattan, and there's a party, and they're all a bit inebriated, and they're loose, and they're having fun, and they're all trying to pick up the hammer. It's Captain America's turn to try, and you look over to Thor's face, and he says, 'I think he might be able to do it,' but Cap doesn't pick it up. But Cap could've always picked it up. He didn't want to at that point because it would've not been right."

Joe Russo, who co-directed Endgame, also argued that Steve was always worthy, but that building the reveal to such an epic moment was going to be worth it.

“I think everyone who’s a Marvel fan in that moment where Cap tested the hammer, felt deep down in their heart that he was worthy and that he could potentially lift that and boy wouldn’t it be special if one day he did,” Russo previously said. “And obviously if you create drama around the circumstances of him wielding the hammer and then kicking Thanos’ ass for 30 seconds after that, we felt like we could create a riseable moment for the audience.”

