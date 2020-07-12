Netflix Fans Are Obsessed With The Old Guard’s Gay Couple
Netflix's latest action film, The Old Guard, hit the streaming service on Friday and it's already topped the most-watched list. Fans are loving the movie and have taken to Twitter to praise its star, Charlize Theron. However, the iconic actor isn't the only thing earning the movie a lot of buzz. Between having a diverse cast and it being the first comic book adaptation to be directed by a Black woman (Gina Prince-Bythewood), the movie is garnering a lot of attention. Not only is the cast diverse, but it also features a prominent gay couple who are not only allowed to be affectionate onscreen but who are also incredibly badass warriors. The rarity of a couple like this in an action movie has caught the attention of many viewers, who have taken to Twitter to express their love for the characters played by Luca Marinelli and Marwan Kenzari.
Before reading some of the best tweets from new Nicky and Joe stans, you can check out a clip of their most iconic moment below. “When they say love is eternal, they're talking about Joe and Nicky,” @NetflixFilm tweeted.
When they say love is eternal, they're talking about Joe and Nicky. pic.twitter.com/QIx9hMgazR— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 11, 2020
Here are some of the best posts to hit Twitter from fans who are obsessed with The Old Guard's perfect couple...
Pulled Out All the Stops
#TheOldGuard really did it for the girls and history gays and I just think that’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/GOk56Jx9OZ— quarantined for the summer (@allegedly_max) July 11, 2020
Thank You
OLD GUARD SPOILERS
I want an entire movie about Joe and Nicky. Two men who have been in love for over 800 years and are absolutely adorable together. I would die for them. Thank you for this relationship Netflix. #MakeAllTheGaysImmortal2020 #TheOldGuard pic.twitter.com/a73joMel9Q— Diana McCallum (@WordsOfDiana) July 11, 2020
That's Love
WOW I love their love.— Love, Nathaniel 🖤 (@ichigohollow710) July 12, 2020
Even in the face of being tortured for endless years, here they are laughing with each other...#TheOldGuard #NetflixWatchClub pic.twitter.com/wjypfoSgdL
Can't Stop Thinking About Them
...and what’s important about this depiction is that we actually see them being physically affectionate with each other - not mentioned in passing. #TheOldGuard makes it very clear. pic.twitter.com/4Z3mSZGJXa— Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) July 12, 2020
This Line
Romance is alive and well because this lines exist #TheOldGuard pic.twitter.com/EBDKLlvVgK— mg⁷🖤3🖤 (@jjkmgit) July 11, 2020
Can't Get Enough
"He's the moon when I'm lost in darkness and warmth when I shiver in cold.
And his kiss still thrills me, even after a millennia."
"I love this man beyond measure and reason.
He's not my boyfriend.
He's all and he's more."#TheOldGuard pic.twitter.com/n8rouItfvO— 𝖋𝖚𝖏𝖔𝖘𝖍𝖎⁷ (@donutsmakemeuwu) July 12, 2020
Seriously, Though
I watched #TheOldGuard for the plot
the plot: pic.twitter.com/mw0Oc4hyil— Enricoh Alfonzo (@Alfonzowords2) July 10, 2020
It's Just So Romantic!
Joe when he says “he’s not my boyfriend” and then he pauses before saying “he’s all and he’s more”. #TheOldGuard pic.twitter.com/BD7DbZvotA— Xavier Dolanigga (@Foutanienne) July 11, 2020
We Need a Prequel
I want a full #TheOldGuard prequel with Joe and Nicky falling in love during the crusades...like, they were mortal enemies who k*lled each other numerous times and now they're incredible in love and devoted to each other in the present...I deserve to watch their love story! pic.twitter.com/voguEH71FB— 𝐣𝐚𝐲 | watch the old guard (@stormbornlover) July 11, 2020
Now, Please
Netflix needs to do a prequel series for #TheOldGuard about Joe and Nicky meeting, killing each other, figuring out their immortality together, and falling in love during the crusades.
I want to see how they became the greatest couple in history. Literally. pic.twitter.com/ssS2hLJOHT— Walt (@UberKryptonian) July 11, 2020
We Need to Know More
Nicky: I was thinking about Malta
Joe: What time Malta?
Nicky:
Joe: Oh, THAT time in Malta
Me, wondering what happened in Malta: pic.twitter.com/kgRseIKaxj— tested positive... for loving nathan beaulieu (@nathanbuelly) July 11, 2020
This Movie Has It All
Went into #TheOldGuard for the "plot" (Charlize Theron with an Axe), stayed for the LGBT+ relationship, strong black female lead, frankly BRILLIANT storyline, fantastic action scenes, POC female director and THE CUTEST DANG GAY COUPLE IVE EVER SEEN. Stan the Old Guard. K thx pic.twitter.com/u66qbjKxnW— Robyn Wilson (@sherlockrobyn) July 11, 2020
Give Us a Sequel, Netflix
#TheOldGuard has everything— The Arbiter of Gay🌈 (@ablackmccreary) July 12, 2020
Charlize Theron
Immortal gays
A dark skin black woman lead
The first black woman to direct a comic book film
Axes
GO WATCH IT PLEASE SO I CAN GET A SEQUEL pic.twitter.com/D9sKFvJgms
