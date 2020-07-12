Netflix Fans Are Obsessed With The Old Guard’s Gay Couple

Netflix's latest action film, The Old Guard, hit the streaming service on Friday and it's already topped the most-watched list. Fans are loving the movie and have taken to Twitter to praise its star, Charlize Theron. However, the iconic actor isn't the only thing earning the movie a lot of buzz. Between having a diverse cast and it being the first comic book adaptation to be directed by a Black woman (Gina Prince-Bythewood), the movie is garnering a lot of attention. Not only is the cast diverse, but it also features a prominent gay couple who are not only allowed to be affectionate onscreen but who are also incredibly badass warriors. The rarity of a couple like this in an action movie has caught the attention of many viewers, who have taken to Twitter to express their love for the characters played by Luca Marinelli and Marwan Kenzari.

Before reading some of the best tweets from new Nicky and Joe stans, you can check out a clip of their most iconic moment below. “When they say love is eternal, they're talking about Joe and Nicky,” @NetflixFilm tweeted.

When they say love is eternal, they're talking about Joe and Nicky. pic.twitter.com/QIx9hMgazR — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 11, 2020

Here are some of the best posts to hit Twitter from fans who are obsessed with The Old Guard's perfect couple...