Wonder Woman 1984: DC Fans React to Cheetah in New Trailer
DC FanDome kicked off today with a Wonder Woman 1984 panel and fans got the first real good look at Kristen Wiig as Cheetah. DC fans have been wondering about the movie's main antagonist, Barbara Ann Minerva, and how her villainous form would translate to the big screen. The movie's new trailer finally gave fans their answer, as it featured Barbara in her full Cheetah form, which has been hinted at in various promotional material. After being worried about how she would look, many fans have taken to Twitter today to express their relief and excitement over the Cheetah reveal.
From being impressed to being downright thrilled, here are some of the reactions from DC fans who just got their long-awaited first look at Wiig as Cheetah...
Sweet Relief
prevnext
I was worried about how they would pull of Cheetah, but she looks great pic.twitter.com/DqMZIK49ey— T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) August 22, 2020
Real & Polished
prevnext
CHEETAH LOOKS AMAZING THE CGI LOOKS SO REAL AND POLISHED HELPPPPP pic.twitter.com/w32QsvtQMH— franco of rivia (@ARKHAMSKlNG) August 22, 2020
BRB Screaming
prevnext
CHEETAHS FULL FORM pic.twitter.com/mdvJdh99QU— ً (@filmcal) August 22, 2020
Exceeds Expectations
prevnext
THE CHEETAH DESIGN LOOKS SO MUCH BETTER THAN I EVER EXPECTED #WW84 #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/iZ0lYRnSV8— tasnim (@FlLMSLOUIS) August 22, 2020
Can't Top That
prevnext
Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984 might be the comic book serve of the century pic.twitter.com/yZoRdAJiDY— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) August 22, 2020
Seriously, Though
prevnext
Cheetah looks hot. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/dLAKXA5c4O— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 22, 2020
Already Afraid
prevnext
CHEETAH LOOKS FUCKING GREAT. SHE LOOKED SCARY AS HELL.— PiScEs27 AKA: Gandalf's Apprentice (@Josh2Gud4U) August 22, 2020
Best All Around
prevnext
That Wonder Woman 1984 trailer was good and Cheetah looked great!!! #DCFanDome— Walt (@UberKryptonian) August 22, 2020
O M G
prevnext
THIS LOOKS INSANE OMG LOOK AT CHEETAH pic.twitter.com/EULd93tuxp— Rachael ☔ (@GagasCardellini) August 22, 2020
The Fight We've Been Waiting For
CHEETAH VS WONDER WOMAN OH MY GOD #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/Fplefp8StG— amora ✧ (@kybershield) August 22, 2020
What did you think of Cheetah in the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer? Tell us in the comments!prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.