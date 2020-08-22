Wonder Woman 1984: DC Fans React to Cheetah in New Trailer

DC FanDome kicked off today with a Wonder Woman 1984 panel and fans got the first real good look at Kristen Wiig as Cheetah. DC fans have been wondering about the movie's main antagonist, Barbara Ann Minerva, and how her villainous form would translate to the big screen. The movie's new trailer finally gave fans their answer, as it featured Barbara in her full Cheetah form, which has been hinted at in various promotional material. After being worried about how she would look, many fans have taken to Twitter today to express their relief and excitement over the Cheetah reveal.

From being impressed to being downright thrilled, here are some of the reactions from DC fans who just got their long-awaited first look at Wiig as Cheetah...