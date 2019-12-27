Wonder Woman 1984 Reveals New Look At Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah

2020 is a big year for DC fans, and Wonder Woman 1984 is easily the crown jewel of the upcoming slate. The Patty Jenkins directed and Gal Gadot starring film did gangbusters at the box office for DC, and lifted up their superhero movie slate at a critical time, so all eyes are now on the sequel, especially in regards to its two villains. The main antagonists in the film seem to be Kristen Wiig‘s Cheetah and Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord, and we recently got a new look at Wiig’s anticipated role thanks to a new image courtesy of Empire.

The new image shows Wiig turning heads in a gorgeous dress in some sort of party. This scene is quickly glimpsed in the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, but the image gives a better look, and you can check it out in the image below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you look at the first trailer, Wiig’s Barbara Minerva is dressed a bit different with larger glasses towards the beginning of the footage, and here the dress and hair are a big departure from that. So, either this is just a point in the movie where Minerva gets to let her hair down so to speak or this is post-Cheetah transformation, which would most likely make alterations to her personality and demeanor.

We’ll be interested to see how this all plays out, and so far we haven’t actually seen Wiig in a full Cheetah costume, though she is brandishing some claws at one point on promotional merchandise, and does have a fur jacket in the poster.

Whether or not she actually ends up with fur and a tail like in the comics remains to be seen, but odds are she won’t. That look might translate fine in the comics (which is probably debatable in itself), but on screen, it might just end up looking like a better version of Cats, and well, you know….yeah.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5th, 2020.

Are you excited for Wonder Woman 1984? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things DC!