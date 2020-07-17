Two Disney Movies Meant for Theaters Will Now Release on the Same Day on Disney+

✖

With the official release of their August new arrivals on Disney+, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that two feature films originally set to debut in theaters will be released on the streaming platform on the same day. Both The One and Only Ivan and Magic Camp, films previously slated to have a theatrical exhibition, will both arrive on Disney+ on Friday, August 14. The films will be joined by two Disney+ originals, Muppets Now, the all-new series featuring the titular characters, and National Geographic’s newest season of Weird But True! Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp will also be available on that same date.

Though The One and Only Ivan had been set to debut in theaters on that same date, its transition to Disney+ was naturally due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; Magic Camp on the otherhand is a very different story. Production on Magic Camp originally took place in the first part of 2017 with the film originally scheduled to arrive on April 6, 2018. At one point it was delayed until August of that same year and later had its premiere cancelled altogether, presumably so it could be a title for the launch of Disney+. Now almost eight months after the service's debut, it's finally on the way.

The film had originally been conceived as a starring vehicle for comedian Steve Martin, who penned the screenplay originally and intended to star in it. The version that will appear on Disney+ however will see Adam DeVine, Gillian Jacobs, and Jeffrey Tambor in the lead roles. Magic Camp's official description reads: "A group of misfit campers help a down-on-his-luck magician rediscover his love of magic in Disney’s Magic Camp, a heartwarming comedy about finding joy and confidence in self-acceptance."

The One and Only Ivan on the otherhand is an adaptation of award-winning book by Katherine Applegate, blending live-action and CGI to tell the story of Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and various other animals. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be.

The One and Only Ivan features the voice of Sam Rockwell as Ivan the gorilla, Angelina Jolie as Stella the elephant, Danny DeVito as Bob the dog, Helen Mirren as Snickers the poodle, Chaka Khan as Henrietta the chicken, Mike White as Frankie the seal, Brooklyn Prince as Ruby the baby elephant, Ron Runches as Murphy the rabbit, Phillipa Soo as Thelma the parrot. The live-action cast includes Ramon Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, and Bryan Cranston.

