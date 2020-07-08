The One and Only Ivan Trailer Released by Disney+

Disney has had to shuffle around its theatrical release slate on more than one occasion this year, accounting for the closing of movie theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many titles got moved back to later in the year, while others were given a direct-to-consumer release on Disney+. Artemis Fowl and Hamilton have already made their debut on the Disney streaming service, where they're about to be joined by another adventure from the House of Mouse, The One and Only Ivan. On Wednesday morning, Disney+ released the first trailer for the heartwarming film, which you can watch in the video above.

Based on the book by Katherine Applegate, The One and Only Ivan tells the story of a silverback gorilla who decides he wants a better life for himself and his friends, who all live in a suburban shopping mall. Disney moved the film to Disney+ last month, giving it a release date of August 21st. The trailer, however, reveals that the premiere has actually been moved up by one week, so the film is now set to release on August 14th.

The One and Only Ivan features the voice of Sam Rockwell as Ivan the gorilla, Angelina Jolie as Stella the elephant, Danny DeVito as Bob the dog, Helen Mirren as Snickers the poodle, Chaka Khan as Henrietta the chicken, Mike White as Frankie the seal, Brooklyn Prince as Ruby the baby elephant, Ron Runches as Murphy the rabbit, Phillipa Soo as Thelma the parrot. The voice cast also includes Ramon Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, and Bryan Cranston.

“The world has changed in a heartbeat. People all over the globe have shared important, life changing experiences in ways we have not seen for a century,” said director Thea Sharrock. “In response to this, I am so happy that we can share Katherine Applegate’s delightful and original story, The One and Only Ivan with the world this August on Disney+, bringing some joy through this unique movie of true friendship, inspired by a true story.”

You can read the synopsis for Disney's The One and Only Ivan below.

"Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant and Bob the dog. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be."

