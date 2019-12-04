Adam Sandler Threatens To Purposefully Make A Bad Movie If He Doesn’t Get Oscar For Uncut Gems

Back in August, there was a bit of hype around Uncut Gems and people were thinking that Adam Sandler might have really found a vehicle worthy of an Oscar. Now, the star is threatening the filmgoing public with a fate worse than death if he doesn’t snare an Academy Award. He stopped by The Howard Stern Show to talk about the film and other topics. Sandler recently lost Best Actor at the Gotham Awards to Adam Driver and now the comedian is ready to embrace some very steep measures to bring home that Oscar. He joked with the host, “If I don’t get it, I’m going to f**king come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay.” Now, that is pretty hysterical, both because Sandler is a funny guy, and owing to the fact that his track record with films can be up and down. For every movie that really shows off some insight he’s gained with age, there is something like Pixels just waiting out there in the ether to scar the Internet once more. Whatever this “terrible” script is, nobody needs that to become a thing starring Sandler, so maybe the voters should consider inventing some award so that we don’t live in a world where such a thing could occur.

Uncut Gems debuted at the Telluride Film Festival in August and earned a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating at that time. There was some clear potential Oscar buzz for Sandler then, so maybe he shouldn’t be quite so worried. But, he’s been very supportive of the cast and crew for their stellar work on their project.

“I feel great that all the hard work we all did is looked at in a positive way,” Sandler told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s very exciting, it really is. It’s exciting for me as a guy who has been doing it a long time to do a different thing, use a different muscle.”

“But mostly I am just excited that these guys are getting the recognition they deserve.” Sandler added. “They’re incredible guys. Hardest working, most focused. And they’re so young and they have so much ahead of them.”

Uncut Gems also features Lakeith Stanfield (Knives Out), Pom Klementieff (Avengers: Infinity War), Idina Menzel (Frozen), Eric Bogosian (Succession), Judd Hirsch (Taxi), and newcomer Julia Fox. NBA Champion Kevin Garnett and R&B superstar The Weeknd both play themselves in the film as well.