Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems Teaser Released, Trailer Announced

Adam Sandler has developed a unique and divisive pop culture presence in recent years, largely thanks to his role developing and starring in incredibly broad comedies. If a new teaser video is any indication, the actor’s latest film might change the tide for the better. Late last week, A24 released a brief teaser video for Uncut Gems, the upcoming crime-dramedy starring Sandler. The brief teaser shows Sandler’s character with a bloody nose in front of a back background while teasing that a trailer will be released on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uncut Gems will star Sandler as Howard Ratner, a jewelry store owner and dealer to the rich and famous who is forced to find a way to pay his debts after his merchandise is stolen from one of his top sellers. The film will be directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, who previously helmed the Robert Pattinson vehicle Good Time. The duo co-wrote the film with Ronald Bronstein.

The film made its debut at the Telluride Film Festival this August, earning a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating and some potential Oscar buzz from Sandler.

“I feel great that all the hard work we all did is looked at in a positive way,” Sandler said in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. “It’s very exciting, it really is. It’s exciting for me as a guy who has been doing it a long time to do a different thing, use a different muscle.”

“But mostly I am just excited that these guys are getting the recognition they deserve.” Sandler continued. “They’re incredible guys. Hardest working, most focused. And they’re so young and they have so much ahead of them.”

Uncut Gems also stars Lakeith Stanfield (Knives Out), Pom Klementieff (Avengers: Infinity War), Idina Menzel (Frozen), Eric Bogosian (Succession), Judd Hirsch (Taxi), and newcomer Julia Fox. Basketball icon Kevin Garnett and music star The Weeknd will both be playing themselves in the film.

“It was really Adam, making you comfortable, him having patience with you, him adjusting to you, these were all things I was recognizing.” Garnett said of acting in the film. “I thought I was messing up, he fixed it and it felt like conversation. … That’s greatness, to be able to make somebody else better than when they started.”

Uncut Gems will be released in theaters on December 13th.