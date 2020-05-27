Uncut Gems Quickly Conquers Netflix Top 10

If there was any debate about Adam Sandler's popularity with Netflix subscribers, one look at Wednesday's edition of the streaming service's Top 10 list should end the conversation rather quickly. Sandler's recent film, Uncut Gems, just arrived on Netflix this week, making its streaming debut on Memorial Day. It didn't take very long for subscribers to flock to the new movie, as it has quickly risen to the top of Netflix's Top 10.

Uncut Gems is currently the most popular title on Netflix, beating out the streamer's recent original titles, as well as new seasons of The CW fare. Nothing can compete with Sandler's latest at the moment. Despite being critically acclaimed, there was a chance that Uncut Gems could have put off dedicated Sandler fans, given just how different the film is from his usual fare. However, that doesn't seem to be deterring anyone. Sandler is just as big as ever.

Surprisingly, Uncut Gems isn't the only Adam Sandler film getting a lot of attention on Netflix. His 2011 movie Just Go With It, which co-stars Jennifer Aniston, was recently released onto the streaming service as well, and it's been finding a consistent spot in the Top 10. Just Go With It is currently sitting at #5, just a few spots behind Uncut Gems.

You can look at the full Netflix Top 10 below!