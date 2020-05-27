Uncut Gems Quickly Conquers Netflix Top 10
If there was any debate about Adam Sandler's popularity with Netflix subscribers, one look at Wednesday's edition of the streaming service's Top 10 list should end the conversation rather quickly. Sandler's recent film, Uncut Gems, just arrived on Netflix this week, making its streaming debut on Memorial Day. It didn't take very long for subscribers to flock to the new movie, as it has quickly risen to the top of Netflix's Top 10.
Uncut Gems is currently the most popular title on Netflix, beating out the streamer's recent original titles, as well as new seasons of The CW fare. Nothing can compete with Sandler's latest at the moment. Despite being critically acclaimed, there was a chance that Uncut Gems could have put off dedicated Sandler fans, given just how different the film is from his usual fare. However, that doesn't seem to be deterring anyone. Sandler is just as big as ever.
Surprisingly, Uncut Gems isn't the only Adam Sandler film getting a lot of attention on Netflix. His 2011 movie Just Go With It, which co-stars Jennifer Aniston, was recently released onto the streaming service as well, and it's been finding a consistent spot in the Top 10. Just Go With It is currently sitting at #5, just a few spots behind Uncut Gems.
Uncut Gems
"With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweler risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive."
Sweet Magnolias
"Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity."
Avatar: The Last Airbender
"Siblings Katar and Sokka wake young Aang from a long hibernation and learn he's an Avatar, whose air-bending powers can defeat the evil Fire Nation."
History 101
"Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements, and world-changing discoveries."
Just Go With It
"When Danny lies to his girlfriend that he's a divorced family man, he recruits his employee and her kids to play his ex-wife and kids."
Dead to Me
"A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn't quite what she seems."
Riverdale
"While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery."
The Lovebirds
"When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names."
The Flash
"A forensics expert who wakes up from a coma with amazing new powers squares off against forces threatening the city in this live-action superhero romp."
The Wrong Missy
"Tim thinks he's invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date."
