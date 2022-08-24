More Universal Classic Monsters Movies Coming to 4K for the First Time

Boris Karloff's The Mummy and more icons of horror will be available for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD in the second volume of the Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection. Last October, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment collected Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), The Invisible Man (1933), and The Wolfman (1941) for the first time in 4K in Volume 1 of the Icons of Horror Collection. More classic Universal monsters — including Claude Rains' Phantom of the Opera and Elsa Lanchester's Bride of Frankenstein — are coming to life in the premium format on October 11.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment collects The Mummy (1932), The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), Phantom of the Opera (1943), and Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) in the Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection Volume 2.

The set comes complete with Blu-ray discs and digital copies and is packed with hours of classic bonus features, including theatrical trailers, feature commentaries, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and featurettes about the legacies of the studio's iconic monsters. See the official description and set details below.

From Universal Pictures, home of the monsters since the era of silent movies, comes a second volume of Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection with collectible packaging, showcasing four more of the most iconic monsters in motion picture history: The Mummy, which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year, The Bride of Frankenstein, Phantom of the Opera, and Creature from the Black Lagoon. Starring Boris Karloff, Elsa Lanchester and Claude Rains in the roles they made famous, these iconic films set new standards for horror with groundbreaking makeup, cinematography and special effects that have withstood the test of time.

FILMS INCLUDED:

The Mummy (1932)

The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Phantom of the Opera (1943)

Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)

BONUS FEATURES ON THE MUMMY 4K ULTRA HD:

Mummy Dearest: A Horror Tradition Unearthed

He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce

Unraveling the Legacy of THE MUMMY

THE MUMMY Archives

100 Years of Universal: The Carl Laemmle Era (Int'l Version)

Trailer Gallery

The Mummy's Hand (1940)

The Mummy's Tomb (1942)

The Mummy's Ghost (1944)

The Mummy's Curse (1944)

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Paul M. Jensen

Feature Commentary with Rick Baker, Scott Essman, Steve Haberman, Bob Burns, and Brent Armstrong

BONUS FEATURES ON THE BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN 4K ULTRA HD:

100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics (International Version)

Frankenstein (1931)

The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

The Ghost of Frankenstein (1942)

House of Frankenstein (1944)

Feature Commentary with Scott MacQueen

BONUS FEATURES ON PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 4K ULTRA HD:

100 Years of Universal: The Lot (Int'l version)

Theatrical Trailer

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Scott MacQueen

BONUS FEATURES ON CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON 4K ULTRA HD:

Creature from the Black Lagoon (3D Version) (Blu-ray only)

Back to the Black Lagoon

Production Photographs

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Revenge of the Creature (1955)

The Creature Walks Among Us (1956)

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Tom Weaver

Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection Volume 2 is available to own October 11 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.