Universal Monsters Movies Reportedly Premiering on Physical 4K UHD This Fall

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is scaring up four classic Universal Monsters movies on physical 4K Ultra HD for the first time. Universal Studios' Dracula and Frankenstein, both celebrating their 90th anniversaries in 2021, will sink their teeth into 4K UHD discs as part of a Universal Monsters Classics Collection that includes The Invisible Man and an 80th-anniversary edition of The Wolf Man. According to a report from The Digital Bits, the four-movie Universal Monsters Classics Collection on 4K will release in late September or early October.

The Universal Monsters Classics Collection includes five cuts and a total of eight discs, according to a French listing for the set on Blu-ray.com. Individual steelbook versions of the four films have surfaced on German retailer Collectors-Junkies with an expected international release date of October 14.

Universal previously celebrated its most iconic monsters with the 9-movie Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection Blu-ray in 2012. The studio released a Complete 30-Film Collection Blu-ray in 2018 and re-released the Essential Collection that same year with new artwork designed by famed comic book artist Alex Ross.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has not yet officially announced the 4K set expected to arrive stateside this fall. Official descriptions for the four films (via Universal), as well as artwork for the single international releases (via Collectors-Junkies), are available below.