Universal in Talks for Gal Gadot's Cleopatra Movie

Gal Gadot is known best for playing Wonder Woman, but she's got some other iconic roles in the works. The star will be taking on the role of the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action version of Snow White, which wrapped earlier this year. Gadot is also set to play Cleopatra in a film that was originally going to be helmed by Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins, but will now be directed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Kari Skogland. According to a new report from Deadline, Universal is currently in talks to acquire the film.

The film was originally set through Paramount and no deals are currently in place with Universal, but the company is reportedly "circling" the project. The package is produced by Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven, Gal Gadot, and her Pilot Wave Motion Pictures partner Jaron Varsano. Laeta Kalogridis wrote the screenplay and is serving as executive producer along with Jenkins. The interest from Universal could be tied to the fact that Roven is currently working with them on the Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

When it was announced that Gadot would be playing the titular role in Cleopatra there was a lot of controversy surrounding the decision. Many people felt the role was being whitewashed and should have gone to a woman of color. While the story of Cleopatra takes place in Egypt, the iconic figure was not actually Egyptian, she was Greek. Gadot, who is Israeli, spoke out against the backlash and argued in favor of her casting.

"First of all if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian," Gadot told BBC Arabic's Sam Asi. "We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn't there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra." Gadot added, "I have friends from across the globe, whether they're Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish of course... People are people, and with me I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honour this amazing historic icon that I admire so much." She concluded, "You know, anybody can make this movie, and anybody can go ahead and do it. I'm very passionate that I'm going to do my own too."

