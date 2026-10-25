Universal Studios Could Get Its Most Iconic Theme Park Ride Back Thanks to Disney

One of Universal Studios’ most beloved theme park attractions may be making a return, and it would be thanks to Disney. Back to the Future co-creator Bob Gale wants to see Back to the Future: The Ride return to Universal Studios, and he thinks there might be a chance to do so. The Simpsons Ride replaced the original attraction in 2008, but Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019 could ultimately mean Universal has to find something else to fill Springfield.

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In an interview with UPI about his new book, Back to the Future: The Complete Screenplay, Gale floated the possibility that Disney might reclaim the theme park rights to The Simpsons when Universal’s licensing agreement expires. “The Simpsons is now owned by Disney,” Gale said. “When their license expires, Disney might say, ‘We want this in our theme parks.’”

The original Back to the Future attraction opened in 1991 at Universal Studios Florida, followed by Hollywood in 1993 and 2001 in Japan. Christopher Lloyd returned as Doc Brown, and Thomas F. Wilson came back as Biff Tannen. Passengers aboard DeLorean simulators were sent on a chase through time. Guests encountered dinosaurs, an Ice Age avalanche, and a futuristic Hill Valley before returning to the present. The two American-themed attractions closed in 2007 and were replaced the following year by The Simpsons Ride. Here’s the original commercial for Back To The Future: The Ride:

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Could Disney Really Move The Simpsons Out of Universal’s Springfield?

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Gale has also hoped to bring back the original ride footage as a 4DX theatrical experience, but licensing issues have prevented that from happening. There’s no indication Universal is looking to bring back the attraction, but the ongoing interest in its return shows just how much affection is still held for the original experience. Fans of the theme parks have been wondering if Disney will renew the licensing deal for The Simpsons, which is widely reported to expire in 2028. Disney’s seen this movie before. Marvel Super Hero Island at Islands of Adventure was already run by Universal when it bought Marvel in 2009 and had rides based on Spider-Man and the Incredible Hulk. Unlike the arrangement reportedly being used for The Simpsons, Universal’s Marvel theme park rights can continue to exist as long as the terms of its current deal are met.

But not everyone is convinced Springfield will vanish. The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman said he’d be shocked if Universal lost Springfield, though he said he had no inside information on the negotiations. While it is possible to imagine Disney and Universal coming to an arrangement to co-operate on Simpsons attractions, this is not seen as likely. But if Universal wants to keep Springfield, there is potentially another deal to be made. The company still has cards it can play that might be more valuable to Disney than simply reclaiming a perfectly well-run neighborhood at a rival theme park. Plans for another standalone MCU film have long been complicated by Universal’s right of first refusal on a follow-up to The Incredible Hulk, something Mark Ruffalo recently acknowledged. It’s unclear what the status of those rights are now, but it could be an opening for the companies to negotiate.

Weirder trades have been made between these entertainment giants. Disney famously let sportscaster Al Michaels out of his contract in 2006 so he could join NBCUniversal in a deal that brought Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, one of Walt Disney’s earliest cartoon creations, back to the Mouse House. Neither company has said it plans to end the Simpsons deal and Universal hasn’t hinted at a revival of Back to the Future: The Ride. But if Disney does decide to retake Springfield, Bob Gale might finally get the chance to undo one especially regrettable change to Universal’s timeline.