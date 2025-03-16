7 Movies You Need to Watch If You Love the Back to the Future Franchise

The Back to the Future franchise has spanned generations and to this day wins more and more fans for its time-travel theme, with a very precise balance between drama, comedy, and adventure. The sci-fi movie was considered one of the best of its kind and, not for nothing, it even got a Broadway musical and the idea of a spin-off. The 1980s plot of Marty McFly being teleported to the past via Dr. Emmett Brown’s iconic DeLorean, having to restore the timeline, is one of the most resonant in the history of cinema during all this time. Binge-watching the whole trilogy, however, always makes you wish it would never end so that you can continue to be immersed in the atmosphere.

Fortunately, some other great movies have a Back to the Future feel to them, and could be the right choice for those who like the franchise and want to try something new at the same time. Here are the seven best productions in a similar vein to appeal to every Back to the Future fan.

Time After Time

Exploring the same concept of time travel and, as with McFly, placing its protagonist in a period very different from his own, Time After Time (1979) is a movie directed by Nicholas Meyer. The plot begins in London, in the year 1893, where writer H.G. Wells (Malcolm McDowell) presents his friends with an invention: a time machine. During this presentation, the police raid his house in search of Jack the Ripper (David Warner), who, in order to escape, uses Wells’ machine and travels to the future. Determined to catch him and stop his crimes, Wells follows the serial killer to the San Francisco of 1979, and finds himself in a more modern and unfamiliar world.

Time After Time mixes suspense and adventure, but still with unusual and comical situations, just like the Back to the Future franchise. The concept and structure of both productions are almost the same, especially with the whole issue of altering events in time. The only difference is that, while in the famous trilogy, Marty deals with the challenges of navigating both the past and the future, H.G. Wells faces bizarre culture shock in the 20th century, a far cry from his Victorian era.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Deviating a little from the main theme of Back to the Future, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) may have a different plot, but it’s still very close in some respects. Directed by the famous John Hughes, the teen comedy is about Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), a high school student who decides to skip school to enjoy a day in Chicago with his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) and his best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck). Throughout the day, they experience various situations while trying to escape the school principal, who is suspicious of Ferris’ constant absences.

For fans of the franchise, the film is another great cinematic experience, as both productions are icons of the ’80s and share a light and humorous tone. Also, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off centers on a young protagonist who defies norms throughout his journey (the breaking of the fourth wall is a standout plus). It’s impossible not to compare him to Marty, but in a very positive way, as they are two characters guiding their respective films on their own. The spirit of adventure and fun is present throughout.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

One of the closest to the humorous tone of Back to the Future, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) has everything fans would like to see in a comedy movie about time travel. Directed by Stephen Herek, the movie tells the story of Bill Preston (Alex Winter) and Ted Logan (Keanu Reeves), two teenagers from California who dream of becoming rock stars with their band. However, their academic performance is disastrous, and they risk failing History, which would jeopardize their musical plans. To avoid failing, they receive a visit from Rufus (George Carlin), a messenger from the future, who provides them with a time machine.

One of the features of the movie is that it’s a journey in which the characters meet historical figures, making for absurd adventures, but also a lot of fun. This is similar to Marty’s comic situations throughout the franchise, as well as the importance of friendship and collaboration to overcome challenges that seem impossible. Apart from that, the time machines in both stories are peculiar and symbolic: a DeLorean and a telephone booth.

Ghostbusters

It’s almost impossible for anyone not to know what a phenomenon Ghostbusters (1984) was and still is. The sci-fi comedy (also turned into a franchise) directed by Ivan Reitman follows three parapsychologists who, after losing their jobs at university, decide to open a ghost-catching business in New York. Using innovative technological equipment, they begin to face increasing paranormal activity in the city, culminating in a very epic confrontation with an evil entity that threatens to destroy the world.

Despite the very different concepts, fans of Back to the Future end up being the same as Ghostbusters, since these are productions that made history in the 1980s. Both are light-hearted and to this day are part of the same list of movies that no one can die without watching. In addition, all the characters are charismatic and use advanced technology to deal with extraordinary situations. Watching one movie evokes the same feeling of nostalgia as the other.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

When E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) was released, the influence it had on the aesthetics of the Back to the Future franchise became clear later on. The movie was directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg and follows Elliott (Henry Thomas), a boy who meets and befriends an alien who was accidentally left behind by his ship. Together, they try to keep E.T.’s presence a secret, while searching for a way to send him back to his home planet.

At first glance, the two films have nothing in common, but the energy of watching Marty in a new place is equivalent to the same energy of seeing E.T. on planet Earth. The tone is almost the same, also combining sci-fi with elements of emotion and adventure. The sense of nostalgia and the depiction of a specific era in the ’80s create a very similar atmosphere in both films.

The Karate Kid

Whenever Marty goes back in time, he has to face bullies, and what better movie (and franchise) to focus on just that? The Karate Kid (1984), directed by John G. Avildsen, tells the story of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), a teenager who moves to Los Angeles with his mother. There, he struggles to adapt and is bullied by his colleagues who practice karate. With the help of Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), a karate master who works as a janitor in the building where the boy lives, he learns to fight.

At first, this is another production that strays from the sci-fi and time travel theme, but the jovial atmosphere from start to finish will suit Back to the Future fans who appreciated the situations Marty had to deal with, especially in the first film. Other than that, The Karate Kid can also be compared in terms of mentors willing to guide the protagonists on their respective journeys (although in different ways).

Groundhog Day

Living the same situation in an endless loop has a very clear purpose within a movie: to learn something. Groundhog Day (1993) portrays time travel in a slightly different way from the standard, and its similarity to Back to the Future is also distinctive. The movie is a comedy directed by Harold Ramis, following the life of Phil Connors (Bill Murray), an arrogant weather reporter who is sent to cover the Groundhog Day festivities. Due to a snowstorm, he ends up stranded in the city and mysteriously starts reliving the same day over and over again.

One is a sci-fi with adventure, while the other is basically a comedy with drama, but the fact is that both productions share moments of reflection. At the end of their journeys, their protagonists learn to value important aspects of life, understand a lot and evolve in their own ways. To watch Groundhog Day is to focus on the learning part of Back to the Future, but still in a comic tone, which is very worthwhile.

