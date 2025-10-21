Upcoming Reboot of Sylvester Stallone’s 1990s Action Classic Gets the Update We’ve Been Waiting For

Sylvester Stallone is a titan of cinema, often remembered by his iconic performances in two of Hollywood’s most enduring franchises. As the underdog boxer in Rocky and the haunted soldier in Rambo, he created characters that have resonated for generations. While these roles cemented his legacy, the 1990s saw Stallone headline a string of high-concept action hits. Among the most successful was 1993’s Cliffhanger, a high-altitude thriller that became a massive global phenomenon. Directed by Renny Harlin, the film was celebrated for its breathtaking practical stunt work and straightforward premise, proving Stallone’s star power beyond his signature characters. After years of development, a new take on the action classic is officially on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The long-developing reboot of Cliffhanger has officially secured a theatrical release date, planting its flag on August 28, 2026. The new film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, known for the survival thriller The Shallows, from a script by Mark Bianculli. Neal H. Moritz is set to produce the project. The production is a reimagining of the original, with the story centered on a father and daughter who must use their mountaineering skills to outwit kidnappers in the treacherous peaks of the Dolomites.

Why Is a Cliffhanger Reboot Exciting?

Image courtesy of TriStar Pictures

The original Cliffhanger’s success was built on a brutally effective story. Stallone played Gabe Walker, a Rocky Mountain rescue ranger haunted by guilt after he fails to save his best friend’s girlfriend during a climb. A year later, a mid-air heist of $100 million from a U.S. Treasury plane goes wrong, and the thieves’ plane crashes in the mountains.

Led by the ruthless Eric Qualen (John Lithgow), the criminals send a fake distress call, luring Walker and his estranged friend, Hal Tucker (Michael Rooker), into a trap. They are forced to use their mountaineering skills to locate the scattered cases of money while fighting for their lives. Produced on a $70 million budget, the film’s massive $255 million box office was fueled by its dedication to breathtaking practical stunts, including a legendary aerial transfer between two jets at 15,000 feet that remains an action cinema touchstone.

The Cliffhanger reboot is poised to build on that foundation with a perfectly suited creative team, as director Jaume Collet-Serra’s experience makes him an ideal choice. In his 2016 film The Shallows, he stranded a surfer, Nancy Adams (Blake Lively), on a small rock just yards from shore, where she was hunted by a great white shark. The film’s suspense came from the rising tide constantly threatening to submerge her only refuge, forcing a desperate race against time. This proves his ability to make a natural setting the primary antagonist, a skill essential for Cliffhanger, where the mountain itself, with its freezing temperatures and risk of avalanches, is just as deadly as the armed criminals. Furthermore, the new premise, focusing on a father-daughter team, also directly mirrors the original’s core strength of blending high-stakes action with a personal story.

Cliffhanger is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 28, 2026.

What do you hope to see in a modern reboot of Cliffhanger? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!